The pandemic made me do it

Sandy Turner

Down home

“But I walk the dog every day,” I said as I pleaded my case. “I think it’s called white coat syndrome.” Peering over her laptop I could tell she wasn’t buying it.

The last three times I’ve gone in for a checkup my blood pressure has been elevated, although when I’m at home, all cozy and comfy, my cuff says it’s normal.

“So nothing but the doctors’ office stresses you out,” she asked, as non-pleasant as she could muster. “You really think this is the only time your blood pressure is that high?”

This time she wasn’t backing down.

“With a family history of heart attacks and strokes, do you really want to chance it?”

I left with a prescription.

I really don’t like taking medicine. Never have. In fact when the kids were little I’d buy homeopathy antibiotics after the second round of the pink stuff wouldn’t get rid of the ear infections. I never had to go back for a third round. Either the all-natural stuff worked or the antibiotics didn’t have enough time to get rid of the infection.

I’m notorious at getting a prescription for whatever ailment I may have and only taking enough to get rid of the symptoms and then I’m done with it. The instructions to be sure to finish all of the medication are never followed. I have a cabinet full of half bottles of antibiotics, of all different sorts, all expired I’m sure.

My doctor knows me well. She looked very serious.

"This medication isn’t one you’re going to be able to just stop taking,” and that’s when I started sweating. “You will more than likely always have to take it from now on.”

Which then followed with her usual, “unless you lose weight, exercise more and remove salt from your diet.”

I’ve been reading every label, on every package the last few weeks and other than vegetables, what does one eat on a salt-free diet? Isn’t being in a pandemic for the last two years enough reason to make my blood pressure run a little high? To listen to the numbers of confirmed cases each day is enough to make anyone want to have a chocolate long john chased by a large glass of milk (which now gives me gas).

I can’t lose weight right now, I’m too stressed out. Over the last month all of the grandkids have had Covid or are being quarantined from school because they’ve been exposed. I feel like I’m a walking time bomb just waiting to get the “VID” and be laid up for weeks on end or have long-haul symptoms and my hair will fall out or, God forbid, I start menstruating again.

The doc ordered lab work, so the day before I told myself to be careful what I eat because she keeps saying I’m pre-diabetic. So what do you suppose my sister brought over for breakfast? My favorite – an apple fritter from the Golden Arch drive thru.

The older I get the more it seems my body is playing a game of roulette. I’m betting that was my last apple fritter.

