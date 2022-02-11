Speaker series – 'Finding Oneself, Finding God'

The Examiner

The First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant, Independence, is offering a series of presentations by Dr. Wilburn Stancil, Rockhurst University professor emeritus of theology and religious studies.

Stancil will present a series of programs entitled “Finding Oneself, Finding God.”

The programs will be presented at 9:15 on Feb. 13, 20 and 27 in the church chapel.

The programs are:

• Feb. 13, “The Power of Stories.”

• Feb. 20, “The Power of Symbols.”

• Feb 27, “The Power of Rituals.”

The public is invited to these programs. For further information, visit www.fpcindep.org or call 816-252-6662.