Speaker series – 'Finding Oneself, Finding God'
The Examiner
The First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant, Independence, is offering a series of presentations by Dr. Wilburn Stancil, Rockhurst University professor emeritus of theology and religious studies.
Stancil will present a series of programs entitled “Finding Oneself, Finding God.”
The programs will be presented at 9:15 on Feb. 13, 20 and 27 in the church chapel.
The programs are:
• Feb. 13, “The Power of Stories.”
• Feb. 20, “The Power of Symbols.”
• Feb 27, “The Power of Rituals.”
The public is invited to these programs. For further information, visit www.fpcindep.org or call 816-252-6662.