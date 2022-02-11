Speaker series – 'Finding Oneself, Finding God'

The First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant, Independence, is offering a series of presentations by Dr. Wilburn Stancil, Rockhurst University professor emeritus of theology and religious studies. 

Stancil will present a series of programs entitled “Finding Oneself, Finding God.”  

The programs will be presented at 9:15 on Feb. 13, 20 and 27 in the church chapel. 

The programs are: 

• Feb. 13, “The Power of Stories.” 

• Feb. 20, “The Power of Symbols.” 

• Feb 27, “The Power of Rituals.” 

The public is invited to these programs. For further information, visit www.fpcindep.org or call 816-252-6662. 