First Presbyterian guest lecture series continues

By The Examiner staff

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, this month is offering a series of lectures at 9:15 a.m. Sundays.

The lectures, “Finding Oneself, Finding God,” are presented by Wilburn Stancil, Rockhurst University professor emeritus of theology and religious studies. Remaining dates and topics:

• Feb. 20 – “The Power of Symbols,”

• Feb. 27 – “The Power of Rituals.”

For more information, visit www.fpcindep.org or call 816-252-6662.