The misadventures of a homebound patient

Diane Mack

Family Matters

Yep, we’ve had Covid. Seemed like an eternity. There were three of us at home with the sickness.

We didn’t have the chest or sore throat stuff. We had the head congestion and GI issues.

I previously heard from my sisters that it took months to get over the tiredness, because of “our” ages.

I’m only 30 something, while they are in their late 60s and 70s.

Please don’t tell them I told you their ages.

Anyway, the worst part for me was that I was extremely tired. However, special needs Kelsey zoomed through it.

Since March of 2019, Kelsey had taken Vitamin D, C, zinc and more. I have no doubt that those vitamins made a HUGE difference in her symptoms.

She flew through the virus in less than a week. She also had what I would describe as a very light case.

On the other hand, I’m still very tired but no longer have the nausea or headaches.

So what should a person do during a month of feeling nasty?

I began with reading. Never got past the first few pages and I was out like a light.

In fact, oftentimes, during my quick naps, the books would all blend together, while I was sleeping.

I attempted to read the following: “Don’t Put Me in a Nursing Home,” the Bible, Erma Bombeck’s "If Life is a Bowl of Cherries, What am I Doing in the Pits?,” “Saints” and “The Mystery of Flight 427.”

These books made for the strangest dreams. Perhaps it was because of my Covid brain at the time.

In one dream, I had Erma landing on the ark, laughing her head off at Noah, who was in a hospital gown, using his wheelchair, trying to get up the boat’s ramp with one giraffe and one hippo.

Whew!

Because I was unable to stay awake reading, I shifted to TV.

A few weeks prior to Covid, we had new cable boxes and one DVR installed. The new DVR was half the size of the old one.

Within a day or so, I’d check the recorded shows on the DVR.

Darn if there weren’t five to ten shows, which I did not tape, but that had been recorded. How would this be possible?

The DVR had recorded horror shows (which I don’t like), a few “So you’re having a baby” programs (after birthing eight, there was no way), three professional sports tip shows, and “Overboard.”

I called the cable company and they sent out techs, three of them, over a two-week period.

While waiting for the cable man, I watched Game Show Network.

My mom liked game shows; therefore, I grew up watching them. Mom really liked “The Price is Right,” “Password,” “$25,000 Pyramid,” “Hollywood Squares,” “What’s My Line?” and “Supermarket Sweep.”

Actually, I love game shows – perhaps, too much.

The last cable tech referred to technical stuff, which I could not understand. Since I was starting to come down with a sickness (Covid), I was not too patient. His descriptors of the cable system were making me very frustrated.

So I broke into 1960s electronic and cable talk referring to the size of our 40-inch tube TV (pointing to the width of our loveseat), Betamax–VHS, and the Zenith “Lazy-bones” TV remote. This dear sweet cable guy was bewildered.

May I share a poem.

Covid made me awful sick

Hence, I read books and watched some flicks

Use ginger ale, soup, and pretzel sticks.

This homemade diet will do the trick.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.