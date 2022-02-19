The games we play, then and now

Sandy Turner

Down home

While enjoying an overnight stay with the grandkids, I couldn't help but notice technology also came along for some fun at Gigi and Papa’s. As much as I want to complain about it, I'm just as guilty, with a cell phone which may as well be hanging around my neck.

Five of the grandkids (from 9 to 4) were lined up on the couch with either an iPad or cell phone glued to their hands. Even though the down time was much needed, for me anyway, I still can’t help but cringe at how much they are connected to their electronics. I do love my cell phone and I'm not ashamed to admit, if I think I've misplaced it, I panic. I want to be accessible to the kids 24/7. Maybe that's normal, maybe it's not, but the cell phone has made its way into my life and now I think I can't live without it. From as much posting I see from friends, old and new, on Facebook, I’m fairly certain I’m not alone in this obsession.

As much as it seems wrong they have any and all information at their fingertips, I’m sure there's just as many reasons why it may be a good thing. We spent quality time looking for entertainment outside, which always proved to produce dirty faces and hands. What we learned was how to use our imagination, which I worry the grandkids may not have the need for, when everything is imagined for them.

I do worry about their zombielike stare that can accompany this obsession, although, I can get them up and alert when I offer up a good dose of sugar from cookies or candy. The parents apparently can track how much time they’re on their electronic games and tried to tell me it was time to cut it off, but they also know anything goes on cousin overnight.

The grands have learned, just from watching YouTube Kids, the rules of playing ping pong (I couldn’t remember and they didn’t like “my” rules) what’s the best hand in poker (yes, I’ve taught them how to play five-card draw, a family tradition) and have watched instructional videos from learning how to draw pictures of animals to folding paper airplanes. Mr. Rogers and Captain Kangaroo never offered up anything that cool.

Even though they’ll turn to their electronics when they think they’re “bored,” if I offer up a game of hide and seek, it’s all hands on deck. Even the 9-year-old boys will participate in anything that includes running, hiding and screaming. While counting to 20, I looked at Papa, sitting on the couch, trying to watch a golf tournament, and snickered silently to myself. I wanted to say, “if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em,” but at that point I was fully engaged in the chaos and loving every minute of it.

Maybe now I can convince Papa we have no use for the stacks of encyclopedias in the basement. Otherwise I’m going to offer them up the next time he asks me to look something up on the internet.

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.