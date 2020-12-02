Annie Dear: Halt the spread of ridiculous rules

The Examiner

To quote the lovely Rebecca in an episode of “Cheers,” “there’s some crap up with which I will not put.”

I hope you had a lovely Thanksgiving, dear readers. We did. We followed our time-honored tradition – and that which we have for every Thursday, come to think of it – where we enjoy a lovely glass or several of wine, and breakfast for dinner. I don’t think we got the tryptophan punch from the turkey sausage, but all in all it was a super day, or as Sir so eloquently put it, “another exciting day at home.”

But I did think of the millions of Americans whose day was spoiled by idiot governors and mayors.

I’m sure it’s all under the pretense of appearing to do “something” in the face of this bloody pandemic, but really?

Let’s see now. In some states you could go to a strip club, but not to church. In California you could go out, but there’s a 10 p.m. curfew. In another you couldn’t buy anything at a liquor store after 5:30 on Thanksgiving Eve, but you could, more than likely, go to the grocery store to buy your booze without any trouble.

And are you more likely to catch COVID at 6 p.m., rather than at 5:15? Or would the crowding at the liquor store before it closed create more of a viral problem than it would otherwise?

Some states mandated no more than six guests in your home, others 10, and some 25.

In that brains-trust state of Oregon, where it’s perfectly permissible to riot, commit arson and generally destroy businesses and lives, you were encouraged to rat out your neighbor – to the police, mind you, whom the state wants to defund – for having more than their allotted guest quota.

Oh, I can just see the scenario.

Scene: Jennifer’s back yard. Thanksgiving Eve, 4 p.m. Marjorie the other side of the fence.

“How lovely to have a restorative cup of tea together. I’m worn out from decorating and turkey stuffing.”

Scene: Thanksgiving Day. Marjorie, Gladys Kravitz-like, peeking through her lace curtains and counting Jennifer’s guests. “That’s it, Cedric, she’s overstepped the mark here. She has 11, one more than allowed, so it’s only my civic duty to report her.”

As theirs are the only two houses occupied in the new development, Jennifer knows who squealed as the police frog-march her out and into the waiting Black Maria to cart her off to prison and give her time to think about what she’s done.

Can’t imagine there will be too many good-neighborly relations after that, can you?

No, evidently across this great land of ours, you don’t need to wear a mask, but only if you’re riding a unicycle while balanced on your head, wearing a kilt and playing “I Got Plenty of Nothin’” on the bagpipes. Makes just as much sense as some of the nonsense coming out of political mouths.

As an Aussie, I have little patience with those in authority when their authorization is based on hypocrisy and sheer illogical dumbness.

So politicians, pull your collective heads in.

Don’t just do something, stand there!

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.