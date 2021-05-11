Animals Best Friends: Items needed for Spring Sale Saturday

Gisele Gamle

Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends is having its Spring Sale this Saturday, May 15. The sale will be held at the ABF facility, 2302 S. Crysler Ave, Independence, MO, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

If you have items that you wish to donate, please drop them off at the ABF facility on Thursday, May 13 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Volunteers will be there to assist you.

ABF will take dishes, bric-a-brac, lamps, toys, small electronics, blenders and other small kitchen appliances, Christmas and holiday decorations, mirrors and wall art, tools, and small furniture items, etc. Please do not bring mattresses or tube televisions or computers.

Please come to our sale and see if you can find a treasure. You never know what you might find. All proceeds benefit homeless animals and the ABF Outreach program that helps the community.