Animals Best Friends: Brother poodles in need of a new home

Gisele Gamle

Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends is trying to help a family place two male poodles who are brothers. These boys are strongly bonded and need to be placed in a home together.

Their names are Flash and Capone. They are 9 years old, neutered, and up to date on all vaccinations and heartworm tests. They both get along well with kids and other dogs. They have not been around cats but considering their age and size, they should learn to live with cats.

Flash weighs around 11 pounds. He is very outgoing and loves to lead the way during their daily walks. Flash is very playful and loves to snuggle with his human on the couch.

Capone is a bit smaller, weighing eight pounds. He is more reserved but loves to snuggle and chase toys. Capone’s idea of fun is going after toys that have been tossed in the air.

Through no fault of their own they need a new home. The family rehoming these boys have complete vet records on them as well as crates, beds, toys, food bowls, leashes, etc. Flash and Capone will make great companions for one lucky family.

If you are interested in meeting Flash and Capone and possibly adopting them, please go to our website, www.animalsbestfriends.org, and complete an application. The family will make the decision as to who adopts them.