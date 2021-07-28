Annie Dear: California governor doing his best Santa Claus impression

Annie Dear

The Independent Aussie

It would be quite fun, if it wasn’t so damnably serious. Watching California’s governor, Gavin Newsom – who, my opinion only, not pushing it on anyone, is quite Looney Toons – unravel before our very eyes is like watching a car wreck. You don’t want to look, but you feel compelled to do so.

Over his tenure he has caused the state to have unwanted first places on numerous lists – among the nation’s leaders in poverty, homelessness, highest income tax, highest gas tax and highest unemployment. During the COVID-19 crisis, he has allowed rioting on one hand, but closed businesses and restaurants, and denied citizens the right to go to church.

He’s demanded schools remain closed, but has cheerily sent his own little darlings off to private school. He berates Californians for not wearing masks, but goes to a mega expensive restaurant, The French Laundry, with his campaign and lobbyist BFFs, without a mask.

A little lax with the intention of laws, even now, in California, if you are caught with less than $950 worth of shoplifted goods, you will only receive a small slap on the wrist and get charged – maybe – with a misdemeanor. If you do get thrown in the pokey, don’t panic – there’s no bail, so in the blink of an eye you will be let free to go rob someone else.

On a side note – and such poetic justice I couldn’t leave unmentioned – a group of shoplifters decided to go just a tiny bit capitalist, and stored their ill-gotten gains in a facility and proceeded to sell the items themselves. Quite nifty really. Until, of course, new shoplifters came in and hoisted goodies to a value of $950 or less, at which point our original shoplifters were morally outraged – and called the police. Don’t you love the irony?

Naturally the good citizens of California of all political stripes banded together and have garnered enough signatures to get his recall on the ballot on Sept. 14.

Well, hominy my grits and slap me silly. Since it looked on the cards that old Gav baby was going to be in a spot of political hot water, he’s become a regular Santa Claus. Restaurants and businesses may now miraculously open – he’s even offering financial aid, and is pushing for increased health care spending for undocumented immigrants, increased spending to alleviate the homelessness he indeed allowed.

In a statement he proudly announced. “We’re investing (billions of dollars largely from wealthy taxpayers – my comment, not his) that in the unprecedented challenges the state faces, including into addressing the needs of people who are working hard, playing by the rules and barely making ends meet.”

Now there’s a concept – reward those who work hard, try their best, and don’t get into trouble with the law. Amazing, isn’t it? Even if you are an undocumented immigrant. Bah humbug.

I think he, like the federal government, has a little old printing press in his back shed, as he’s also signed a $5.2 billion rental relief package – to pay landlords their back rent.

He, of course single-handedly, has tripled the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations, no doubt by his philanthropic Vax for the Win Lottery, the 21 winners taking home $50,000 apiece.

Well, bah humbug, Santa Newsom – way too much to be shouldered by the good taxpayers of your state, and way too late. Thank heaven he’s not our governor.

Annie Dear lives in Lee’s Summit. Email her at anniedear@icloud.com.