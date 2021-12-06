Experience the joy of giving this Christmas

Diane Mack

Family Matters

Each year during November, when the kids were still living at home, we kicked off our most important Christmas tradition.

We selected a “Christmas family.”

Together, we prayerfully chose a needy family to share food and presents with at Christmas. This tradition helped our children experience the giving side of the holiday.

For more than 30 years, we had some very special experiences.

One Christmas stands out as one of the most memorable.

It had been a long year for all of us. Our special needs daughter Kelsey had a serious surgery. There were other family problems, plus financially we were struggling ourselves.

When November rolled around, we didn’t have much for our own family. How would we assist another family?

Nevertheless, we approached the kids about choosing a family. They were very aware of our struggles, particularly the financial ones, and probably thought we had lost our minds. In spite of that, we discussed who we should serve.

One of the kids suggested we ask the school district for a recommendation.

The school contact suggested a few family names. After family prayer, we knew which family was to be our Christmas recipient.

It was a family with a single mom. She had three children, an 8-year-old son, an 11-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son with leukemia. They lived in a small trailer and had recently experienced a fire.

Our children began by observing the family members at school. The kids played detective, trying to identify their clothes and shoe sizes.

Our high school son reported the 16-year-old boy was in bad need of a pair of shoes.

After our brief study, we prepared a list of gifts for the family and began the collection.

There weren’t a lot of extra funds, so each family member cleaned out his or her closet looking for good clothes, toys and games. Our oldest son donated his basketball shoes. One daughter gave a favorite doll. We pooled our money and purchased a turkey.

Then we filled boxes with canned goods from our own pantry. Finally, all was packaged and ready for delivery.

We loaded up the van and found our way through town to the family’s trailer. It was Christmas Eve and our children were tired. They were anxious to make the anonymous delivery and get back home.

Unfortunately, when we arrived, no one was home. So we decided to go caroling. For 30 minutes, we sang Christmas songs and then returned to the trailer.

Again, no one was home. The kids became more irritable. We worried that our family might be out of town.

It was 10 p.m. We attempted one last visit to our family.

As we rounded the corner, we saw a light. Our children quieted.

We turned off the car lights, passed the trailer and hid our van at the end of the block. The two oldest sons carried the boxes to the front door. Another son knocked on the door and then they all raced back to the van.

As the mother and children came down the front steps of their home, we could hear their cheers.

“I knew Santa would come … there’s food ... there are marbles in this one … a new dress ... there’s even a turkey.”

The son with leukemia picked up the basketball shoes and softly whispered, “I needed shoes.” It was a beautiful sight to see their joy.

My eyes shifted to the inside of the van and the faces of my own children. I saw happiness in their eyes.

Not the happiness of receiving gifts on Christmas morning. This was different. Their tear-stained faces reflected the joy in giving.

We started for home. As we drove off, I looked once again at our family carrying the gifts inside. The dim light of the trailer appeared to glow in the night. It was a single light, like the star of Bethlehem.

One child whispered, “I feel like we delivered gifts to Jesus.”

“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40)

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County’s Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.