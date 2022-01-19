Annie Dear: There's no 'exotica' food that I won't try once

Annie Dear

I want to talk with you about exotica. No, no. Not erotica – exotica.

I grew up – if one can term it that with a straight face – in a family whose chief cook and bottle washer – a.k.a. my mother – was an intrepid and more often than not inspired chef.

In those days, in Australia, of the "chop and two" dinners – a lamb chop and two vegetables – mum would happily – well, I think it was happily – create exotica in her kitchen. Everything from Italian dishes, to Indian curries, Cajun shrimp, French crepes, Chinese fare and traditional British roast beef and Yorkshire pudding, mum tickled our tastebuds.

My tastebuds, however, were somewhat rebellious when mum got a hair up her nose to create something edible out of offal. I distinctly remember tripe in parsley sauce, and I found it OK if not fan-mazing until I discovered I was eating the lining of a sheep’s stomach.

Liver was off limits under all circumstances, brains were flatly refused, and I finally got it through mother’s head that trying to disguise kidneys was a totally futile effort, as I would immediately, instantaneously and volubly throw up.

Moms? Teach your children well – and, as I insisted with my darling daughter, “I will never serve you poison” – and you won’t end up with a tribe of picky eaters.

There was a fun little list of things on Facebook – count how many things you wouldn’t eat. Of the list of 40, Sir, the King of Picky, I think scored 17. I scored nil. Snails? No problem. Raw fish? Bring it on.

On a trip to Belgium with some friends we were encouraged to try durian. Have you ever heard of it? Quite a handsome, prickly thing, it’s been named in some regions as "the king of fruits.” I’m not sure over which kingdom it reigned, but I think I can give you my warm personal assurance the populace all had COVID-19 and had lost their sense of taste and smell. There is no way on God’s green earth you would eat it otherwise.

The consistency of custard, complete with skin, the odor, and I now quote Wikipedia, is “best described as pig-excrement, turpentine and onions, garnished with a gym sock.” I would also throw in the descriptions of sewage and vomit. It is hideous.

Beloved in many Asian countries, it however has been banned by several nations, so offensive is the smell yards away. Antony Burgess wrote of it: “like eating sweet raspberry blancmange in the lavatory.” That is definitely a piece of exotica without which I can do quite happily till the day I shuffle off this mortal coil.

I did find, to my amazement, a little piece of exotica in the fruit department at the local supermarket, which tends to think exotic just stretches to include Italian cheese. This fruit is pitahaya, otherwise known as dragon fruit. The product of a cactus with a sense of humor, its flesh is white peppered with tiny black – and edible – seeds, which, just like poppy seeds, lodge in between your teeth and cause great embarrassment when you finally look in a mirror three hours later. Its taste is a "cross between a pear and a kiwi.” Meh. I would agree in a watered-down way, so that’s another piece of exotica I would declare:

Been there, done that. But hey! I tried it once.

Annie Dear lives in Lee's Summit.