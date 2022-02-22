Animals Best Friends: Pair of cats need a good forever home

Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

Animals Best Friends has many wonderful cats that need good homes. I’d like to tell you about two of them.

Sunny is a handsome Siamese mix who is two years old. He has a beautiful white coat with yellow highlights. Sunny is a mellow guy who loves the attention he gets from his caregivers. He gets along well with other cats, but it is unknown how he will do with dogs.

Clover is a gorgeous black and white domestic long hair who is two years old. She has a sweet disposition and enjoys being around other cats as well as people. Clover is very energetic and loves to play.

We don’t know how either of these cats will act around dogs but if your dog isn’t aggressive around cats, a casual introduction to a new cat might lead to a good relationship. I had no idea how my dogs would react to cats, but I casually introduced them, and they’ve gotten along ever since.

If you are looking for a cat to join your family and think one of these might be a good fit, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF does vet checks, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.