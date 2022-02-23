Annie Dear: No patience with politicians doing an about-face

Annie Dear

Do you remember as a kid that gruesome day, Nov. 25? That marked a scant month until Santa would come rocketing down your chimney.

Oh, the wait wasn’t so awfully bad, unless you’d been a totally rotten child for the preceding 11 months, in which case you had a mere 30 days to mend your ways in a big fat hurry in the hope of garnishing the plethora of presents on Christmas morning.

Welcome to the nine-month mark prior to the midterms. And just like recalcitrant children, have you noticed a whole bunch of politicians are doing an about-face on almost everything they’ve “stood” for over the last 13 months and more?

Yes, dear reader, in a flood of empathy for their embattled sick-to-death-of-COVID constituents, California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington and New York are easing back mandates and restrictions. And, of course, you can feel completely comfortable with these decisions, as Dr. Fauci has categorically stated that it has “nothing to do with politics," and that they’re only “following the science.”

Apparently COVID-19 cases have taken a remarkable nosedive to the tune of 44%. Follow the science, indeed. Bah humbug. My opinion only – and take it with a bag of salt – but could it be hospitals have been told not to rate a death as “due to COVID” if there was anything else involved? Oh, I don’t know – like electrocution, poisoning, heart attack or fatal gunshots?

And wasn’t it just peachy of Joe to send us free COVID-19 testing kits and supplying stores with free N-95 masks just as the threat of this disease has eased off? I’m still waiting on my free kits, and we’ve grabbed a couple of masks. Have you tried them? You need a science degree to get into them, and I highly doubt the human head physiognomy had terribly much to do with the mask design. Good Lord, I could cut off circulation of my nose, ears and cheekbones without too much effort wearing one of these.

New York City, Baltimore, Oakland, Minneapolis and LA are among those doing a France-de-Tour backpedal and are now demanding a "re-fund the police" movement. Seemingly alarmed at the rise in criminal activity in their areas, the leaders are being forced by a whole bunch of very disgruntled citizens to clean up their acts.

With all the brouhaha in Ottawa with the trucker blockade of the Canadian capital, coupled with the outpouring of support from Canadians and citizens around the world, it’s interesting on the other hand to see that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn’t facing an election until October 2023. So he’s still got a good eight months of posturing to go before he has to back down trying desperately meanwhile to save face.

Oh puh-lease. “Wanting to be a politician should automatically preclude you from ever being one” is one of my favorite sayings from my absolute favorite comedian, Billy Connolly.

These magnificent gestures by American politicians are as opaque as cellophane.

