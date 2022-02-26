An opportunity to reach out and help others

Diane Mack

Family Matters

In 1990, I was visiting my mom in Pennsylvania when I overheard a Mennonite woman requesting donations for books, blankets and clothing to be shipped to a foreign country.

She mentioned, “The government ships the items for free.”

It sounded like a good idea, especially the ships for “free.”

I have a passion about community service, not just locally but in any country. I jumped into this project with both feet.

I phoned my church leaders to ask if our church could assist. They were willing to participate.

I got a few names and numbers from my Mennonite friend, returned home to Arizona and began my search.

The funding was called Funds for Democracy. It was a unique funding aimed to assist prior republics of the Soviet Union “get back on their feet,” It was a go.

“Funds” asked us to choose a country from their list, select a recipient in the country, study their needs, collect the items and prepare them for shipping.

“Funds” would deliver a shipping container to our location and we would fill it with the collected items. That sounded easy. They would then transport the container.

There would be no cost to our church other than the paper necessary to advertise the project.

“Funds” faxed me a list of 13 countries. Armenia was listed at the bottom and had received the fewest shipments. After much prayer and thought, it was clear to me that someone in Armenia needed us.

I contacted the Armenian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and asked for a village that had received little support. They mentioned several places, but one pulled at my heart.

It was an orphanage in the western part of the country. It was identified as Children’s Home #2 and was in Kharberd Village in the Massis region.

The orphanage had 150 mentally and physically disabled orphans, survivors of the 1988 earthquake. They were suffering from malnutrition and the bitter cold.

They had electrical power only three months of the year. It was confirmed to me, by our loving Heavenly Father, that this was our recipient.

I turned most of the project over to our youth and they dedicated their youth conference to the collection. The teens collected clothing, coats, blankets and food, and they prepared quilts. During the youth conference, the donated items were loaded into a shipping container.

That day, I cannot forget the glow on the youths’ faces as they tied the quilts, packaged each container and willingly completed their responsibility.

This was a great opportunity to reach out and help someone whom they would never meet and feel the spirit that is gained only through anonymous giving.

After the conference, we found that our 20-foot container was 50 boxes short. We appealed to other churches and service organizations. By the next morning, our container was full.

The outpouring of love from our small farming community brought together 275 quilts, clothing, toys, paper supplies, flashlights, wheat rice and milk, a total of 242 boxes, bed frames, and mattresses. I donated a camera, too.

There was a satisfying feeling amongst all of us. It had been an arduous process arranging schedules, endless paperwork and constant advertising.

So many individuals had given much and I personally began to be the recipient of the service project. Those far away orphans were becoming my children and blessing my life.

The shipment was moving slowly. It had been three months since Funds had picked up the container.

Next week: The shipment arrives.

Diane Mack is coordinator of Putting Families First, Jackson County's Family Week Foundation. Email her at Director@jacksoncountyfamilyweek.org.