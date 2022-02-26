It’s all in a day's work

Sandy Turner

Down home

If only a time warp could bring back the good ol’ days – when a handshake was as good as a contract and the news was matter of fact and not overshadowed with opinions. People wanted to work and were proud to pay their own way.

During these “COVID” years, we have gotten ourselves into a bit of a sad situation when it comes to the labor force. If you can’t get your hands on a certain item, it may no longer be stuck on a cargo ship. The workforce is slim pickins, and we are now seeing the effects of non-returning working folks who have enjoyed riding on the government's coattails.

From lawn contractors to grocery stores, the story is the same. They can’t provide the services they once did because they can’t find anyone who wants to work. There are a handful of fast-food restaurants who haven’t opened their lobbies, and not because of COVID – they can’t find workers. Everywhere you look there are help-wanted signs. The people have spoken – why work when I can survive without punching a time clock?

The evening news has been replaced with "The Andy Griffith Show" in this house, just so I can keep sane. When I started to recite stock market price exchanges for that day my guy brought me back to reality through the whistling of Andy as he walked his son Opie down to the fishing hole.

If you put the recent rights and wrongs of giving away COVID money into perspective it sounds something like this: Andy (the government) comes to the aid of Floyd (the barber) when haircut sales were down. Andy fronts Floyd $100 to stay afloat until people start needing haircuts again. I figure $100 in 1960 is like $1,000,000 now, since milk used to be five cents a gallon and now it’s $4. This is why I’m a writer and not an accountant.

Back to the story. Floyd is so excited about getting the loan he brings all of his employees together to tell them the good news. The workers, who also received money from Andy (government) now have $5 in their pockets, and decide to quit and just go fishing instead. The question is: What would Andy do? Go to all of the helpers and demand the $5 back? What if they already spent the $5? Would Andy yell at Floyd and shut his barber shop down? What if Andy really needed a haircut but Floyd can’t do it because he is having to sweep the floors, fill the shampoo bottles, answer the phone and cut hair because his helpers don’t want to work anymore.

I’m not going to start putting my hair up into a bee-hive hairdo or have an apron as a permanent fixture around my waist, but I am looking more like Aunt Bee every day as I’m adopting her lifestyle of nothing is so bad a plate of fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy won’t fix.

More people need to wise up and live by Andy's motto: "Just do a good day’s work and act like somebody.”

Sandy Turner lives in Independence. Email her at sandydownhome@hotmail.com.