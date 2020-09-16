Timothy Lutheran hosting

GriefShare sessions each Thursday

The Timothy Lutheran Church, 425 N.W. R.D.Mize Road, Blue Springs, is presenting GriefShare, a 13-week nondenominational group program featuring Biblical teaching on grief and recovery.

The group sessions will be held at the church each Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Each of the sessions includes a DVD seminar and group discussion. A workbook is also provided and assists in journaling and note taking. 45 different professionals with expertise in the field of grief recovery will provide information.

Participants may join the group at any session. For further information, call Nancy Nowiszewski at 816-228-5300.