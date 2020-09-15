Native plant sale set for Saturday at Gorman Discovery Center

The Examiner

The Missouri Prairie Foundation will hold a prepaid/pickup only native plant sale from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday Sept. 19, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO.

The pre-paid, pickup-only format is provided to ensure the safety of vendors, staff, volunteers and guests. Staff and volunteers will assist with loading of plants into your vehicle.

Missouri native plants provide beauty for landscaping as well as food sources for pollinators and birds. Choosing native plants for your yard and garden is one of the most ecologically friendly things you can do. Native plants support monarchs, native bees and hundreds of other beneficial species, some of which pollinate our food crops. Native plants are also beautiful and require relatively little care.

To order and prepay for your native plants, contact the vendors listed below. (Unless otherwise indicated, the deadline for orders is Thursday, Sept. 17.)

• City Roots Nursery: https://www.cityrootsnursesry.com/plants-for-sale

• Ozark Soul: Visit www.ozarksoul.com/osark-sour.php for a list of all plants. Email your order to natives@ozarksoul.com or call 816-809-4062. Please be sure to include your phone number and the fact that you will be picking up your plants on September 19 at the Discovery Center. Ozark Soul will call you to confirm.

• Gaylena’s Garden: Email your order to gaylenasgarden@gmail.com. Plant list available at Gaylena’s Garden Facebook page. An invoice will be sent to you.

• Missouri Wildflowers Nursery: Order by calling 573-49603492 or online by Tuesday, September 16 at http://mowildflowers.net/

• Green Thumb Gardens: Order online at https://store.dtekc.com/

• Forrest Keeling Nursery: Order by calling 800-356-2401 or online at https://forrest-keeling-nursery.myshopoify.com/

For questions or further information call outreach@moprairie.org or call 636-303-7418.

– Nancy Melton