MDC offers many programs for December

The Missouri Department of Conservation is offering several programs during the month of December. Unless otherwise indicated, these programs do require pre-registration which can be accomplished by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for the specific program.

Events

Burr Oak Woods

In-person programs at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766.

• Naturalist Hour: 2-3 p.m., Dec. 8, 15, 22 or 29. Go on an adventure with a naturalist to make amazing discoveries as you explore a trail close to the nature center. Dress for the weather. This program is designed for all ages.

• Wild about Woodpeckers: 10-11 a.m., Dec. 5. Did you know that woodpeckers play an important role in Missouri’s forests? Learn about the world of Missouri’s woodpeckers. You will learn how to attract woodpeckers to your own backyard. This program is designed for adults.

• Backyard Birds: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Dec. 12. Come and explore the feathery creatures in our backyards. Weather dependent, we will hike down the trail to explore the nearby woods, looking for cool bird species. This program is for all ages.

• Natural Connections: 1-1:30 p.m., 1:45-2:15 p.m., and 2:30-3 p.m., Dec. 12. Explore food webs through games which help you understand how all of nature is connected. This program is designed for all ages.

• Little Acorns, Tracks and Scat: 10-11 a.m. or 1-2 p.m., Dec. 15. This program is designed for children, ages 3 to 5, with an adult. We may not always see animals out in the wild, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there. Critters may think they are sneaky, but they always leave a trail.

• Winter Warriors: 10-11 a.m., Dec. 19. This program is designed for all ages. Winter is a time when some wild animals hibernate or head south, but there are always quite a few who are winter warriors. Adapting to the environment is one way in which animals thrive in the sometimes-harsh conditions of Missouri winters. Come explore how some animals thrive in the winter weather.

• Nature Film Festival: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Dec. 26. No registration is required for this event and the event is designed for all ages. At this film festival, there will be films about fish, forests and wildlife found right here in Missouri. Sit back and enjoy these spectacular films.

Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center

In-person programs at Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO, 816-759-7300.

• Nature Inspired: This art exhibit will be on display at the Discovery Center through the end of December. The artist who created this display is Joyce Yarbrough, a former Hallmark artist who is known for “drawing with her scissors.”

• Native Landscape Chat: 1-2 p.m., Dec. 4. As frost settles over the landscape and plants go dormant for the winter, it is time for gardeners to clean up. Since many of our native species spend the winter in leaf litter, stems and underground, what you leave and how you leave it greatly impacts the diversity of flora and fauna in the spring. Learn from native landscape specialists how to handle cutting, clean-up, brush piles and more. This program is for all ages.

• Citizen Science Saturday, eBird!: 10-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-2 p.m., Dec. 5. Come and learn how to use iNaturalist and eBird!. Then blend technology and our natural habitat to record encounters with wildlife and to help gather data for one of the area winter bird counts. iPhones, iPads, Android phones or tablets are recommended. This program is designed for persons age 9 and older.

• Holiday Greetings: 10-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 1-2 p.m., Dec. 12. Learn how to decorate for the holidays using native plants and trees. Make a festive holiday swag or wreath to hang using red cedar, prairie grasses, wild nuts, berries, seed pods, and bird feathers.This program is for all ages.

• Jig Tying: 10-11 a.m. on Dec. 16, or 10-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1-2 p.m. on Dec. 19. Catching a fish on a jig or fly that you created is a great experience. Discover how to make jigs and flies that will catch lots of fish. This hands-on class is for beginner to intermediate experience levels. All materials will be provided and participants will take home their lures. This program is designed for persons age 9 and older.

• Ice Lights: 10-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 1-2 p.m., Dec. 26. Learn how to make an ice globe. Use various molds like buckets and balloons, combined with natural objects like leaves and pinecones to create a beautiful winter luminary. This program is for adults.

• Scout Program: Dec. 15. If you are a scout leader and need help to complete conservation badges, bring your troop to the Discovery Center. All Missouri Scout groups with 8 or fewer total participants are welcome to schedule a free program. Please contact Steve Jacobsen at 816-759-7306 ext 1146, or steve.jacobsen@mdc.mo.gov to schedule a program for your troop.

Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center

In-person programs at Lake City Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, 28505 E. Truman Road, Landahl Park, Buckner, MO, 816-249-3194.

• Shotgun-Trap: 8-10:30 a.m., Dec. 12. This program is designed for those who have some experience with shotguns. We’ll cover safety, appropriate guns and ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field and field layout. Firearms and ammunition will be provided or you can bring your own. This program is designed for persons ages 11 and older.

• Reloading-Pistol Cartridges: 8-10:30 a.m., Dec. 19. This class covers the basic equipment, materials and techniques needed to reload ammunition and customize the loads to your firearm. You will have hands-on experience reloading. All equipment and materials are provided. This program is designed for persons age 18 and older.