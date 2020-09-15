Animals Best Friends: ABF seeking donations for garage sale, home for Sterling

By Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

Hello, I’m Sterling. I’m a handsome Lemon Point Siamese mix. I’m four months old and love to play. I’m looking for my forever home. But right now, I’m here to tell you about the upcoming Animals Best Friends Outreach Garage Sale.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, ABF will have a garage sale to benefit its outreach program that helps the community. This will be held at the ABF facility at 2302 S. Crysler Ave, Independence, MO, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. that day.

To donate items for this sale, please drop them off at the ABF facility on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. ABF will accept dishes, pots and pans, Christmas and holiday décor, home décor, mirrors and wall décor, lamps, clocks, bric-a-brac and other items. We are sorry but we cannot accept mattresses, exercise equipment, computers, TVs, large appliances, clothes or shoes.

Please come to our sale next Saturday and shop for bargains. You never know what kind of treasures you will find.

If you are looking for a wonderful cat and would like to meet Sterling, please go to our website and complete an application. Animals Best Friends appreciates all the support they receive from the community and does their best to help everyone they can.