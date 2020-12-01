Animals Best Friends: Three cats need good homes

By Gisele Gamble

Special to The Examiner

It seems like there are so many homeless cats in the world. Fortunately, cats are easy to care for and many people who have cats usually have more than one.

Animals Best Friends has many cats that need good homes. I would like to tell you about three of them.

Grayson is a gorgeous Russian Blue who is 2 years old. He is a sweet boy who gets along with other cats and could possibly do well with dogs. Grayson loves sunbathing and playing with his ABF brothers and sisters. He will be a wonderful addition to a proper loving home.

Kiwi and Kiki are brown tabby domestic short hairs. These sweet girls are bonded litter mates and are 1 year old. They would love to get a home together. They are very petite cats who love to play. Kiki and Kiwi are gentle girls who enjoy attention. They would be a great addition to the right home.

If you think that any of these babies might be a good addition to your family and want to meet them, please go to our website (animalsbestfriends.org), and complete an application. ABF does vet references, home visits and two-week trials to be sure the animal and family are a good fit.