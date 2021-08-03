Animals Best Friends: Loving boys need a new forever home

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

Animals Best Friends has accepted two courtesy listings that are awesome dogs that need good homes.

Rip is a handsome lab mix who is two years old. This boy is housebroken and very attentive to his person. Rip listens well to commands and adores attention. He walks well on a leash and loves going for walks. He loves to play fetch, go on car rides and cuddle on the couch. He does well with most dogs and kids but not cats. Rip is a big boy at 74 pounds, and he is all love.

Diesel is a sweet seven-month-old lab mix. He is neutered and up to date on all vaccinations. Diesel loves squeaky toys, kids and his humans. He loves to lay with his head in his human’s lap. Diesel knows several commands: sit, lay, gentle, no, and paw (shake). This sweet baby boy needs a loving home.

Both boys would make great additions to the right families. If you are interested in either Rip or Diesel, please go to our website www.animalsbestfriends.org and complete an application. ABF will do a home visit and two-week trial for each boy. The families of Rip and Diesel will make the final decision as to who will adopt these boys.