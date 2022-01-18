Animals Best Friends: Time for Independence to get a no-chaining ordinance

Gisele Gamble

Animals Best Friends

In August of 2008, Independence changed the ordinance limiting pets to two dogs and two cats to allow four animals in any combination. This helped the local shelter and rescue groups adopt out more dogs.

Even though more dogs got homes, there was nothing to regulate how they were treated.

Most people keep their pets inside where they are protected from extreme heat and cold. However, there are people who leave their dogs outside chained to a tree or post. These dogs usually have substandard shelter which consists of a trash barrel or rickety wooden house.

Unfortunately, it is legal for people to keep these dogs chained outside 24/7. Missouri state law declares that an animal must have food, water and shelter. There are no regulations stating what type of shelter is sufficient for the animals.

I have called about animals tied out in inclement weather only to be told by authorities that there is shelter there and they can do nothing about it. This is not only heartbreaking, but it is extremely frustrating.

I would like to suggest to the city of Independence that it enact a no-chaining ordinance like many other cities across the United States. These ordinances allow a pet to be tied out for a reasonable amount of time, but not 24/7.

Enacting a no-chaining ordinance is a step toward a more humane community. Independence and other cities need to stop worrying about shopping carts and focus on the animals in the city.

Come on City Council, wake up and keep up with the times.