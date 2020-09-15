Blue Springs Parks offering art programs

The Examiner

The Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Department has planned several art-related programs starting in September:

• Art in the Park Know Your City Scavenger Hunt: Sept. 21 through Sept. 27. Get to know your city by following clues and riddles to lead you to public works of art. Register a team for this free program and for a chance to win a prize. Register by calling 816-228-0137 or by going to the Blue Springs Fieldhouse or by visiting bluespringsgov.com and searching for this program.

• Mommy & Me Read and Draw: 10 a.m., Saturdays from Sept. 26 through Nov. 21. Spend time with your children in a new drawing program. The cost is $50 for one child and one adult. Register for this program by calling 816-228-0137 or by going to the Blue Springs Fieldhouse or by visiting bluespringsgov.com and searching for this program.

• Elementary Drawing: 6 p.m., on Sept. 21 and 29, and Oct. 5, 13, 18 and 27. This class is designed for children ages 5-12. The class will help with drawing a number of subjects and will address color theory. The cost is $65 for the series of classes. Register for this program by calling 816-228-0137 or by going to the Blue Springs Fieldhouse or by visiting bluespringsgov.com and searching for this program.

– Nancy Melton