Community calendar

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

WEDNESDAY

COVID-19 Testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, at both Truman Medical Center Hospitals (at Hospital Hill and in Lee’s Summit) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Please call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

COVID-19 Testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Grain Valley Community Center, 713 Main St., Grain Valley. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 210 W. Truman Road, Independence. The Farmers’ Market will be open on Wednesday mornings throughout September. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Senior Fitness/Silver Sneakers: 9:30-11:30 a.m., The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

Zumba AM: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays. A one-month session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

Homeschool Cycle of Life: 10-11:30 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766. There will be three separate sessions at this time, for ages 6 to 8, ages 9 to 11, and ages 12 to 18. There will also be two additional sessions from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 6 to 8 and 9 to 11. At each session, students will learn about how all things living are a part of nature’s dynamic food web and about human’s role in the cycle of life. Programs will be presented outdoors. Each student must be registered by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for the correct event.

Little Acorns Butterflies: 10-11 a.m. and 1-2 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766. This program is designed for children ages 3 to 5, accompanied by an adult. Butterflies are beautiful, mysterious and fragile. Learn where they come from and what they do. Discover the answer to these questions and more during this interactive program for you and your young one(s). Registration is required for the children only by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program.

Intermediate Tap: 11-11:45 a.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class requires the instructor’s permission to enroll. Persons with tap dance experience sharpen skills and may perform. This class costs $20 for a 4-week session or $25 for a 5 week session.

Noon Yoga: Noon to 12:45 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays. The one-month session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

Chronic Disease Self-Management: 1-3:30 p.m., Wednesdays from September 16 through October 28. This is a free online 7-week workshop for adults 60 and older. Classes will discuss healthy food choices, increase in physical activity, coping with pain/fatigue, communicating with your health care team and other important issues. To register for this online workshop, call the Palmer Center at 816-325-6200.

TRX Suspension Training: 5-6 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. Classes are designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance and core stability. Use straps and grips that allow the use of body weight. The cost is $28 per session or $3.50 per drop-in class.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10-6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The full 4-week session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

Discover Nature Fishing Lessons: 5:30-8 p.m., Prairie Hollow Lake, James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area, 12405 SE Ranson Rd, Lee's Summit, (816) 622-0900. These lessons are designed for all ages 7 and above, but children ages 7-15 must have an adult accompanying them. Learn about fishing equipment, and proper fish handling. Also learn how to safely cast a spincast fishing rod, bait a hook, and fasten fishing tackle. Fishing equipment, instructors/coaches and bait/lures will be provided. Participants do NOT need a fishing permit to fish during this program. To register, visit mdc.mo.gov/events and search for this event.

Independence Civil War Study Group: 7 p.m., Perkins Restaurant, 3939 Bolger Dr., Indep. This group is open to the public. The program will be presented by Jim Beckner who will speak on Missouri Place Names. For further information, call Wayne Schnetzer at 816-252-4286.

THURSDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Center Hospital (2301 Holmes, KCMO or 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-19 Testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, Vesper Hall, 400 N.W. Vesper St., Blue Springs. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

Senior Line Dance Lessons: 9-11 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Learn to line dance.

Ladies that Lift: 11-11:45 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A small group class, in which women learn proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. Sessions for this class are six weeks long; the cost for the full session is $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Noon TRX Boot Camp: 12-12:45 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This is a fast-paced program in which you choose high or low impact. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. Drop-in sessions cost $3.

Pickleball: 1-3 p.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Enjoy this popular mix of tennis, ping pong, and badminton.

Extreme Boot Camp: 5:10-6 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This is a fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. A full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) and a drop-in session costs $3.

Yoga: 6-7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

TRX Suspension Training: 6-7 p.m., Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple, Independence, 816-325-7843. This class is designed to develop strength, balance, flexibility, endurance, coordination and core stability simultaneously. Sessions are one month long and cost $ 28. The cost for a drop-in visit is $3.50.

Monarch Mania - Tagging: 6-7:30 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO, 816-759-7300. Tagging monarchs is a large-scale citizen science effort that began in 1992 across North America to understand the dynamics of the fall migration. Join the 2020 tagging effort and learn about the value of tagging and use nets to capture, tag and release monarchs. Meet the naturalist at the front door of the Discovery Center. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this event.

National Association of Parliamentarians, Santa Fe Trail Unit Virtual Meeting: 7 p.m. This meeting will include a program, presented by Dr. Leonard Young, PRP, on “What’s New in RONR.” Since this will be a virtual meeting, please contact Bruce Lowrey at 816-254-8105 to register and be included in the meeting.

Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials: 7:15 to 8:15 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

Kaero Kickboxing: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

Jackson County Parks: Although local beaches are closed for the year, there are still trails designed for biking, hiking, and walking. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit the websites at https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/168/Trails or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence. The estate is closed until further notice.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: The courthouse is not open for tours of the Office and Courtroom. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575.

Public Skate: Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Public skating is closed until further notice.

Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice. Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until further notice.