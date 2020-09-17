Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., either Truman Medical Center Hospital (2301 Holmes, KCMO or 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

COVID-19 testing: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with closure for lunch from 11:50 to 12:40, St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 603 N. Jennings Road, Independence. This testing is provided by the Jackson County Health Department and is free. Current symptoms are not required for this test, but this test is designed to detect current infection, not to determine if you have ever been exposed to COVID-19. To register and set an appointment time, visit jacohd.org/event/ and look for the calendar of events. Click on this event and then click on “Register Here.” If you have questions, call 816-404-6416.

Zumba A.M.: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Babes in the Woods-Crawl, Jump, Fly: 11 a.m. to noon, Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., KCMO, (816) 759-7300. This program is designed for babies and toddlers under the age of 36 months. Bring your child and learn about insects together. This hands-on program is designed for you to interact with your little ones in nature. Dress to be outside. A stroller for non-walkers is advised. Meet us at the front door to the Discovery Center. Registration is required for the children by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program.

SATURDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon, either Truman Medical Center Hospital (2301 Holmes, Kansas City, Mo., or 7900 Lee’s Summit Road, KCMO). Testing is provided only for persons with symptoms. Persons having a second COVID test may be billed. You must call 816-404-CARE (2273) before going to the testing location.

Flu vaccinations: Beginning on Sept. 19, the Kansas City Veterans’ Affairs (KCVA) Medical Center will offer free flu vaccinations to all enrolled Veterans. The vaccinations will be provided on Saturdays and Sundays, from September 19 through October 25, in a drive-thru clinic at the KCVA parking lot at 4801 Linwood Blvd., KCMO. Please enter through the E. 35th Street entrance. Hours for the clinic will be from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m., to 3 p.m. on Sundays. Veterans must bring a Veteran ID card and wear clothing that allows staff to reach the upper arm.

Drumm Farm Market: 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden. You can purchase their products at the Drumm Farm Market, open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Independence Uptown Market: 211 W. Truman Road is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Whooo Knows about Owls: 10 to 11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, (816) 228-3766. Missouri owls will be out hunting after dark as the winter approaches. Learn about these nocturnal predators and their important role in the ecosystem. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program.

National Hunting and Fishing Day: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., celebrate the day with free shooting at the Lake City Range. Come hone your skills on the trap or skeet fields, archery fields, or the rifle or pistol ranges. All shooters must provide their own firearm and ammunition.

Fishing Skills Virtual Fishing Basics (Webex Virtual Program): This free program is on Tuesday, September 22, but you must register by September 19. This will be a program presented on Cisco Webex at your home computer. You will learn about fishing gear, regulations, permits and more. Register at mdc.mo.gov/events by searching for this program. A virtual meeting invitation will be sent to the email address you use to register.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

Jackson County Parks: Although local beaches are closed for the year, there are still trails designed for biking, hiking, and walking. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit the websites at https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/168/Trails or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence. The estate is closed until further notice.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: The courthouse is not open for tours of the Office and Courtroom. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575.

Public Skate: Cable Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Public skating is closed until further notice.

Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice. Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until further notice.