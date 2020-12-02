MCPL offering virtual holiday programs

The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events to celebrate the holidays. To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/Holiday. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend most non-Zoom virtual events, click on the event and, near the time of the event, there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360 (or you can navigate to https://www.facebook.com/mcpl360/ at the time the event is scheduled.)

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

The upcoming holiday programs include the following:

• Winter Wonderlaughs: 4 p.m. Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. Jan. 7. This program is part education and part entertainment and will be presented on MCPL360.

• Winter Yoga Adventure: 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 and Jan. 4. Presented on MCPL360.

• Read and Sing with Mr. Stinky Feet and Hark It’s Harold the Angel: 10 a.m. on Dec. 8. Presented on MCPL360.

• The Wires’ Intimate Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. Presented on MCPL360.

• Christmas from Ireland to the Ozarks: 7 p.m. on Dec. 10. Presented on MCPL360.

• Jim “Two Crows” Wallen Presents “A Visit With Santa Claus”: 10 a.m. on Dec. 10 and 17 and at 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. Presented on MCPL360.

• It’s Cookie Time: 10 a.m. on Dec. 15. Presented on MCPL360.

• The Thomas/DeLancey Duet with Traditional Acoustic Music: 7 p.m. on Dec. 15 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 18. Presented on MCPL360.

• The Dickens Carolers: 7 p.m. on Dec. 17 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 19. Presented on MCPL360.

• Mr. Stinky Feet’s Christmas: 10 a.m. on Dec. 22. Presented on MCPL360.

• Mad Science Happy Holidays Show: 4 p.m. on Dec. 23. This will be presented on Zoo.

• Happy New Year!: 10 a.m. on Jan. 5. Presented on MCPL360.