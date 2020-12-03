Community calendar for Dec. 4-5

The Examiner

COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

FRIDAY

Zumba A.M.: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance that creates an exciting and effective fitness program. Sessions are one month long and cost $24. A drop-in class costs $3.

Wake-Up Workout: 10:45-11:30 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. A low impact class that will give you a great cardio workout. Daily drop-in class costs $2.00.

Silver Sneakers Fitness: 9:30-10:30 a.m., Grain Valley Community Center, 713 N. Main St., Grain Valley,( 816) 847-6230. This class is designed to improve flexibility, coordination, balance and strength. Classes cost $2 but are free for SilverSneakers, Silver & Fit and Renew Active members.

Puppetry Arts Institute Christmas Walk-Through: 6:30-8 p.m., 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence, 816-833-9777. This is a free and festive walk-through to enjoy an exhibit of magical puppets and Christmas cheer. Due to COVID-19, no more than 10 people will be allowed to walk through the exhibit at a time, so please call 816-833-9777 to make your reservations. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

SATURDAY

Citizen Science Saturday: 10-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Mo., 816-759-7300. If you are interested in helping gather data about encounters with wildlife, come and learn how to participate in one of the area winter bird counts. Bring your phone or tablet. This program is designed for all ages. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program. This program is for anyone age 9 or above.

Wild About Woodpeckers: 10-11 a.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. You have probably heard the drumming of a woodpecker, but did you know the important role those birds play in Missouri’s forest communities? Come and learn about woodpeckers and how to attract them to your yard. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program.

Puppetry Arts Institute Christmas Walk-Through: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence, 816-833-9777. This is a free and festive walk-through to enjoy an exhibit of magical puppets and Christmas cheer. Due to COVID-19, no more than 10 people will be allowed to walk through the exhibit at a time, so please call 816-833-9777 to make your reservations. Face masks and social distancing will be required.

Fishing Skills, Cleaning and Preparing Your Trout: 12-2:30 p.m., Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Learn to clean, store and prepare winter trout. You will have a hands-on chance to clean trout and then to help cook and taste the trout. This program will be held outdoors, so dress warmly. Registration is required by December 4 by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program. This program is designed for persons between the ages of 9 and 99.

Native Plants, Native Landscape Chat: 1- 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave., Kansas City, Mo., 816-759-7300. As winter approaches, gardners begin to think about cleaning up the garden space. This is important because your actions greatly impact the diversity of flora and fauna alike in the spring. Join with native landscape specialists to see how they handle cutting, clean-up, brush piles and more. Registration is required by visiting mdc.mo.gov/events and searching for this program. This program is designed for all ages.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

George Owens Nature Park: 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. Although not all buildings are yet open, there are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766 remains open with outdoor trails which are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

Jackson County parks: Biking, hiking and walking trails are open. Visit www.makeyourdayhere.com.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence. The estate is closed until further notice.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Harry S Truman Office and Courtroom: The courthouse is not open for tours of the Office and Courtroom. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

Harry S Truman Library and Museum: The library is undergoing renovation which should be completed this fall.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575.

Public Skate: Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Public skating is closed until further notice.

Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice. Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until further notice.