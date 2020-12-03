Puppetry Arts Institute offering free holiday walk-throughs starting today

The Examiner

The Puppetry Arts Institute, 11025 E. Winner Road, Independence, is offering a free and festive walk-through exhibit of magical puppets and Christmas cheer.

Walk-throughs will be held on Fridays, Dec. 4, 11, and 18, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., and on Saturdays, Dec. 5, 12, and 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Each walk-through group will include 10 or fewer people. Please call 816-833-9777 to make your reservations.

Face masks and social distancing will be required.

– Nancy Helton