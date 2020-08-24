County extends back-to-school immunizations

Staff Writer

The Examiner

Due to a lower-than-normal turnout this summer, the Jackson County Health Department has extended its back-to-school immunization clinics through Sept. 11. Shots are available by appointment only.

The on-site clinic is available 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the county Health Department, 313 S. Liberty, Independence. This on-site clinic is available for kindergarteners, students who are behind on their shots, and foreign exchange students.

The clinic for eighth and 12th grade students is being held at The City House, 14300 E. U.S. 40, Independence. This clinic is held 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Labor Day. This clinic is available to all eighth and 12th grade students in Eastern Jackson County.

To register for an appointment, visit jacohd.org/events.

– Submitted to The Examiner