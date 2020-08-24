SUBSCRIBE NOW
Virtual events this week through the library

Staff Writer
The Examiner

The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend a non-Zoom virtual event, click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Tuesday

Mr. Stinky Feet, Friends and Family (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove and sing songs and have fun.

Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list. Professional teachers help you learn to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

COVID-10 and College Planning (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join Jason Anderson, college and career planner, who will answer your questions about how COVID-19 has changed the landscape for college.

Wednesday

Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers who help you learn to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

Wednesday Write-In (Zoom): 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A virtual write-in on Zoom. Chat with other writers and talk about your projects.

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children and parents too. There will be stories and songs to enjoy.

Word Mailing Labels Part Two, Mail Merge Using the Ribbon Buttons (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Use the ribbon buttons to create mailing labels using an Excel spreadsheet for the address information.

Let’s Draw Bugs (MCPL360): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Draw some fun creepy crawlers of all shapes, sizes and colors. Bugs are decorated in vibrant, colorful patterns and textures.

Storycrafting Fundamentals, Part One (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Writer and storyteller Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling, and other story crafting techniques.

Virtual ELL CLasses (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list. Join professional teachers to learn to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

Thursday

Space Blast Yoga (MCPL260): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy an imaginary trip into space aboard a yoga rocket ship.

Resume Learning Circle, Week 4: 4 to 5 p.m. Join the MCPL Career Services Specialist for this class on resume beginning for beginners.

Storycrafting Fundamentals, Part Two (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Writer and storyteller Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling and other story crafting techniques.

Friday

Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children and parents too. There will be stories and songs to enjoy.

A Pretty Short Introduction to Downloading Apps-Apple (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Need a refresher on downloading apps to your smartphone or tablet? This class will cover the basics of downloading apps to your Apple device.

Storytellling Performance, “Shadowball, the Negro Baseball Leagues” (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Shadowball takes the audience on a journey through the heyday of the Negro Baseball Leagues, a time when the country was segregated by Jim Crow laws.

Saturday

Teaching History Through Storytelling, An Introductory Workshop (Zoom): 10:30 to 1:30 a.m. Following the previous evening’s performance, Shadowball, this is a discussion of the genre of historical storytelling.

Starting to Tell Stories (Zoom): 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. You have a great story to tell and the library wants to help. Learn tips and tricks for brainstorming story ideas and discovery resources in your community to help you grow your craft.

Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents Eems (MCPL360): 6 to 7:15 p.m. Enjoy ukulele loop artist Eems.

Sunday

Virtual Storytime (MCPL 360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff to hear stories for your young children.

Monday, Aug. 31

Virtual ELL CLasses (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers who help you communicate in English. All levels welcome.

Virtual Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children and you.

Mad Science Zoom Classroom Event, Spin, Pop, Boom: 2 to 2:45 p.m. Discovery the amazing world of chemistry when Mad Science defies gravity with didgeridoo tubes, foaming hands, and steaming chemical reactions.

Steel Drum Music with Lazell Williams (MCPL360): 4 to 5 p.m. Learn how the steel drum art form went from trash to treasure. Experience steel drum music with a twist of jazz, a slice of reggae and popular tunes.

Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full but there is a waiting list. Join professional teachers who will help you communicate in English. All levels welcome.