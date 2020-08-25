MOIND-082620-hazardous waste collection

By The Examiner staff

The city of Independence will conduct its annual household hazardous waste disposal event this Saturday. It had been postponed in the spring due to the onset of the pandemic.

The collection event is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, for Independence residents only, in the large parking lot bordered by Liberty, Osage, Walnut and Kansas just off the Square. Residents will be required to wear masks and are asked not to exit their cars, as workers will remove any waste containers. Residents should also bring proof of residency, such as a utility bill or driver’s license.

Waste items that will be accepted include paint and paint products, automotive oil and fluids, automotive and household batteries, household cleaners, solvents, outdated medicines, poisons, herbicides and pesticides, kerosene, gasoline and fluorescent light bulbs. The Police Department will be on site for disposal of explosives, fireworks, ammunition and handguns.

No electronics, appliances, tires, asbestos, yard waste, commercial waste, trash or pressurized cylinders will be accepted.

The household hazardous waste event generally attracts many participants, and citizens are asked to be patient and allow for time to wait. For more information, call Water Pollution Control at 816-325-7727.