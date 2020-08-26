OATS resumes service in Blue Springs, Grain Valley, elsewhere

The Examiner

OATS Transit has resumed its regular transportation services. Because of the continuing pandemic, riders will be required to wear a mask while on the bus. Riders are also required to maintain social distancing in the bus and to be sure to follow other COVID precautions such as washing hands with soap and water both before and after a ride.

To schedule a ride with OATS, call 816-380-7433 or 800-480-6287 at least 24 hours before the ride is needed. To review the OATS services and fares, visit oatstransit.org/schedules.

OATS Transit is a nonprofit door-to-door service that provides transportation in Eastern Jackson County outside Independence. OATS provides rides to seniors and persons with disabilities in Blue Springs and Grain Valley and to the public in Lee’s Summit and in rural Eastern Jackson County. OATS also delivers meals to seniors from Vesper Hall in Blue Springs.

– Submitted to The Examiner