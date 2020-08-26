Blue Springs reinstates utility late fees

By The Examiner staff

The city of Blue Springs will resume late fees for overdue utility bills beginning Oct. 1.

The city had suspended late fees and disconnections for utilities in March when county stay-at-home orders started as the pandemic intensified and many were thrown out of work.

Residents now have until Oct. 1 to reconcile past bills or arrange payment arrangements. After that, if a disconnection is pending, residents will be notified on future utility bills.

Blue Springs utility customers can access the city’s online payment portal anytime at www.bluespringsgov.com. They can call use the pay-by-phone option free of charge at 816-228-0220 or use the payment drop box on the north wall of City Hall off 10th Street.

For questions about utility bills, call 816-622-4444 or go to www.bluespringsgov.com/utilitybilling. For information about assistance programs and resources in the area, visit cslc19.org/help.