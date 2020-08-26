Grain Valley police reports – Aug. 12 to 18
Wednesday, Aug. 12
• 800 block of Foxtail Drive – check the well being
• 200 block of Kimberly Court – check the well being
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• U.S. 40 and OOIDA – citizen contact
• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – illegal parking
• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motorist assist
• R.D. Mize Road – area check
Thursday, Aug. 13
• 1700 block of Creekland Drive – stealing from auto
• 1000 block of Willow Drive – suspicious auto
• 400 block of Main Street – hit-and-run accident
• 500 block of Azalea Circle – shots fired
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident
• 100 block of Aaron Court – alarm
• 600 block of Yennie – burglary
• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being
• 700 block of Eagles Parkway – check the well being
Friday, Aug. 14
• Main St and Jefferson Street – road obstruction
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of Stonebrook – area check
• 500 block of Walnut – disturbance
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious person
• 1300 block of Broadway – leaving the scene of accident
• Main Street and Interstate 70 – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 1200 block of Cross Creek – citizen contact
• 700 block of Scenic Drive – property damage
Saturday, Aug. 15
• 1300 block of Hilltop – stealing
• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing
• 900 block of Long Drive – stealing
• 200 block of Cypress – disturbance
• 1900 block of Willow Drive – alarm
• 700 block of Scenic Drive – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 200 block of Harris Street – citizen contact
• Eagle Ridge Drive and Pamela – unattended juvenile
• 100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious activity
• 100 Old U.S. 40 – suspicious person
• 800 block of Meadow Glen – fireworks
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
Sunday, Aug. 16
• 800 block of Meadow Glen – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance
• Lefholz bridge – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 600 block of EE Kirby Road – abandoned vehicle
• Long and Par Drive – animal at large
• 600 block of EE Kirby Road – vehicle on runway
Monday, Aug. 17
• 1300 block of Ashley Drive – alarm
• Eagles and Garden – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of EE Kirby Road – loitering
• 500 block of Centurion Court – stealing from auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Pond and Dillingham roads – area check
• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 1300 block of Stoneybrook Drive – disturbance
• 300 block of Ryan Road – disturbance
• 100 block of Main Street – stealing
• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious vehicle
• 200 block of Willow Court – harassment
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – check the well being
• 1300 block of Cross Creek – disturbance
Monday, Aug. 18
• Route BB and Ryan Road – careless and imprudent driver
• 600 block of Tisha Lane – area check
• Jensen and Jacklyn – suspicious vehicle