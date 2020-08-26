Grain Valley police reports – Aug. 12 to 18

The Examiner

Wednesday, Aug. 12

• 800 block of Foxtail Drive – check the well being

• 200 block of Kimberly Court – check the well being

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• U.S. 40 and OOIDA – citizen contact

• 300 block of Coldwater Creek – illegal parking

• U.S. 40 and Main Street – motorist assist

• R.D. Mize Road – area check

Thursday, Aug. 13

• 1700 block of Creekland Drive – stealing from auto

• 1000 block of Willow Drive – suspicious auto

• 400 block of Main Street – hit-and-run accident

• 500 block of Azalea Circle – shots fired

• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – motor vehicle accident

• 100 block of Aaron Court – alarm

• 600 block of Yennie – burglary

• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being

• 700 block of Eagles Parkway – check the well being

Friday, Aug. 14

• Main St and Jefferson Street – road obstruction

• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 900 block of Stonebrook – area check

• 500 block of Walnut – disturbance

• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious person

• 1300 block of Broadway – leaving the scene of accident

• Main Street and Interstate 70 – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

• 1200 block of Cross Creek – citizen contact

• 700 block of Scenic Drive – property damage

Saturday, Aug. 15

• 1300 block of Hilltop – stealing

• 1100 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – stealing

• 900 block of Long Drive – stealing

• 200 block of Cypress – disturbance

• 1900 block of Willow Drive – alarm

• 700 block of Scenic Drive – alarm

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 200 block of Harris Street – citizen contact

• Eagle Ridge Drive and Pamela – unattended juvenile

• 100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious activity

• 100 Old U.S. 40 – suspicious person

• 800 block of Meadow Glen – fireworks

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

Sunday, Aug. 16

• 800 block of Meadow Glen – citizen contact

• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance

• Lefholz bridge – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

• 600 block of EE Kirby Road – abandoned vehicle

• Long and Par Drive – animal at large

• 600 block of EE Kirby Road – vehicle on runway

Monday, Aug. 17

• 1300 block of Ashley Drive – alarm

• Eagles and Garden – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of EE Kirby Road – loitering

• 500 block of Centurion Court – stealing from auto

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Pond and Dillingham roads – area check

• 1300 block of Valley Woods Court – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 1300 block of Stoneybrook Drive – disturbance

• 300 block of Ryan Road – disturbance

• 100 block of Main Street – stealing

• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – suspicious vehicle

• 200 block of Willow Court – harassment

• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – check the well being

• 1300 block of Cross Creek – disturbance

Monday, Aug. 18

• Route BB and Ryan Road – careless and imprudent driver

• 600 block of Tisha Lane – area check

• Jensen and Jacklyn – suspicious vehicle