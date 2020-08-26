Jackson County Republicans open campaign office in Blue Springs

By The Examiner staff

The Jackson County Republican Committee has opened an office for the 2020 elections at 706D N.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs, and is seeking volunteers.

The office is on the east side of Missouri 7, south of Interstate 70 and in the commercial strip next to Domino’s Pizza. Volunteers are requested for knocking doors, manning phones, distributing signs and stickers and keeping the office open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Those with questions can call the committee at 816-875-9690 or email jacmorepublicans@gmail.com.