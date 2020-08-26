Truman Library marks anniversary of the end of World War II

By The Examiner staff

The Truman Library Institute will host virtual events to note the official end of World War II, preview the renovated library and for the annual Wild About Harry gala, which include honoree Gen. Jim Mattis and featured speaker A.J. Baime.

To register for the webinars or purchase tickets for the virtual Wild About Harry program, visit www.trumanlibraryinstitute.org.

The events are:

• Unconditional Surrender, the 75th anniversary of V-J Day with Richard Frank, 6 p.m. next Tuesday: Frank’s latest book “Tower of Skulls: A History of the Asia-Pacific War, Volume I: July 1937-May 1942” is the first volume of a trilogy on that theater of the war. The author provides details on battles and analyzes the political, economic and social effects of the war. One of Frank’s previous works, “Downfall: The End of the Imperial Japanese Empire,” won him the 2000 Truman Book Award.

• Sneak preview of the Truman Library’s transformation, 3 p.m., Sept. 10 or 9 a.m. Sept. 11: Construction for the library renovation is complete, and crews are installing the exhibits, as the library remains on track to open in a couple months. This webinar will be a virtual walk-through of the renovation project, including photos of progress and clips of the audiovisual elements being produced for exhibits. There will be a Q&A session after both walk-through programs.

• Truman Trivia, featuring Harold Ivan Smith, 6 p.m. Sept. 15: The author will host an interactive trivia webinar based on his new book, “Almost Everything Worth Knowing About Harry S. Truman: 33rd President of the United States.” Smith, an independent Truman scholar will quiz participants drawing from more than 600 questions in his book and share the stories behind the answers.

• “A Wild! Night at Home,” the annual Wild About Harry gala, 7 p.m., Oct. 8: For the live-streamed fundraising event, moved from in-person to virtual due to the pandemic, guests will enjoy a preview of the Truman Library renovation and exhibits.

Gen. Jim Mattis, former U.S. secretary of defense, will receive the Truman Legacy of Leadership Award.

The keynote speaker is author A.J. Baime, whose recent book is “Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul” and had a previous bestseller with “The Accidental President: Harry S. Truman and the Four Months that Changed the World.”

Individual tickets are $200, and various watch party packages and copies of Mattis’ and Baime’s recent books are available.