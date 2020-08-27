Kansas City man charged in Independence homicide two weeks ago

By The Examiner staff

An 18-year-old man says he had set up a robbery for drugs and money when a Kansas City woman was shot dead earlier this month in western Independence.

Jackson County prosecutors Thursday charged Ivory Alford of Kansas City with second-degree murder and attempted robbery in connection with the Aug. 13 shooting death of 24-year-old Shonay Persinger.

The fatal shooting happened in the 9300 block of East 16th Street, a residential area south of Truman Road and west of Winner Road. Officers found Persinger inside the home, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. A shell casing was found nearby.

According to court documents, witnesses said Alford had briefly stayed at the house with others until the resident kicked them out. Social media messages to and from Alford connected him and accomplices to the homicide scene. Investigators got a court order to stop Alford, and he was arrested Wednesday. Alford said he had set up the robbery, and he and others entered the home after seeing Persinger enter, though he denied shooting the victim.

Prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond.