Blue Springs police reports – August 12-19

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Forgery

• 12 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. South Ave.

Found property

• 8:53 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Fox Hollow Lane

Fraud

• 5 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Stealing

• 6:30 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7

• 2:39 p.m., 1600 N.E. R. D. Mize Road

Warrant

• Address not provided

Thursday, Aug. 13

Assault

• 12:29 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road

• 10:30 a.m., 400 block of S.W. 25th St.

Confined animal

• 2:44 a.m., 300 block of N.E. 6th St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 4:11 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Property damage

• 11:07 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Moore St.

Stealing

• 1:09 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Friday, Aug. 14

Animal running at large

• 11:32 a.m., 1100 block of S.W 19th St.

Confined animal

• 7:13 a.m., 200 block of S.W. Kings Cross Road (4)

Harassment

• 12 p.m., 600 block of S.E. Fox Run Ct.

• 12:54 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

Identity theft

• 3:10 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.

Stealing

• 12 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.

• 8:14 a.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 12 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 6 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Stealing motor vehicle

• 10:51 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Trespass

• 6:37 a.m., 500 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Careless driver

• 11:13 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Confined animal

• 6:19 a.m., address not provided

Motor vehicle accident

• 10:01 a.m., address not provided

Open door

• 5:15 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Private property tow

• 3:53 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Stealing

• 12 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.

• 1:34 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 1:36 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 2:44 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Warrant

• 6:07 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. Kings Cross Road

Sunday, Aug. 16

Animal bite

• 1:18 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road

Assault

• 8 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Missouri 7

Motor vehicle accident

• 1300 block of S.W. 21st St.

Property damage

• 9:30 a.m., 900 block of N.W. 22nd St.

Stealing

• 5:37 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Suspicious circumstances

• 11:17 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Smith St.

Monday, Aug. 17

Aggressive dog

• 2:51 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Highland Lane

Animal bite

• 11 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R. D. Mize Road

Burglary

• 12:12 p.m., 2300 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

Confined animal

• 12:44 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. 17th St.

Injured animal

• 11:59 a.m., 2500 block of S.W. Jackson St.

Motor vehicle accident

• 11:59 a.m., address not provided

Private property tow

• 6:55 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Arlington Pl.

Property damage

• 12:25 p.m., 100 block of N.E. Sixth St.

• 5:38 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road

Threats

• 4:21 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road

Tuesday, Aug. 18

Aggressive dog

• 9:56 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Morningside Dr.

Found property

• 7:11 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Valley Brook Road

Motor vehicle accident

• 3:14 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 3:26 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7

Physical disturbance

• 8 p.m., 200 block of S.E. Kings Cross Road

Stealing motor vehicle

• 10 p.m., 5200 block of S. Powell

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Confined animal

• 6:56 a.mm., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.

• 7:49 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.

• 8 a.m., 300 block of N.E. Lakeview Dr.

• 9:06 p.m., 800 block of S.w. 15th St.

• 9:53 p.m., 3100 block of N.W. Castle Dr.

Hit and run

• 2:47 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

Motor vehicle accident

• 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7

• 11:28 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40

• 12:31 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 1:04 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.

• 3:17 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40

• 3:29 p.m., address not provided

Stealing

• 7:18 a.m., 1400 block of S.E. U.S. 40

• 11:17 a.m., 700 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

• 1:28 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.

Suicidal subject

• 2:21 p.m., 4300 block of N.W. Briarwood Dr.

Warrant

• 12:30 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40