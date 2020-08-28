Blue Springs police reports – August 12-19
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Forgery
• 12 p.m., 1200 block of S.W. South Ave.
Found property
• 8:53 a.m., 400 block of N.W. Fox Hollow Lane
Fraud
• 5 p.m., 600 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 6:30 a.m., 500 block of N.W. Missouri 7
• 2:39 p.m., 1600 N.E. R. D. Mize Road
Warrant
• Address not provided
Thursday, Aug. 13
Assault
• 12:29 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
• 10:30 a.m., 400 block of S.W. 25th St.
Confined animal
• 2:44 a.m., 300 block of N.E. 6th St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 4:11 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Property damage
• 11:07 p.m., 100 block of S.W. Moore St.
Stealing
• 1:09 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Friday, Aug. 14
Animal running at large
• 11:32 a.m., 1100 block of S.W 19th St.
Confined animal
• 7:13 a.m., 200 block of S.W. Kings Cross Road (4)
Harassment
• 12 p.m., 600 block of S.E. Fox Run Ct.
• 12:54 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Identity theft
• 3:10 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.
• 8:14 a.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 12 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 6 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Stealing motor vehicle
• 10:51 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Trespass
• 6:37 a.m., 500 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Careless driver
• 11:13 p.m., 1000 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Confined animal
• 6:19 a.m., address not provided
Motor vehicle accident
• 10:01 a.m., address not provided
Open door
• 5:15 a.m., 200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Private property tow
• 3:53 p.m., 700 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Stealing
• 12 a.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.
• 1:34 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 1:36 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 2:44 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Warrant
• 6:07 p.m., 1000 block of S.W. Kings Cross Road
Sunday, Aug. 16
Animal bite
• 1:18 p.m., 200 block of N.W. R.D. Mize Road
Assault
• 8 p.m., 200 block of N.W. Missouri 7
Motor vehicle accident
• 1300 block of S.W. 21st St.
Property damage
• 9:30 a.m., 900 block of N.W. 22nd St.
Stealing
• 5:37 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Suspicious circumstances
• 11:17 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Smith St.
Monday, Aug. 17
Aggressive dog
• 2:51 p.m., 300 block of N.E. Highland Lane
Animal bite
• 11 a.m., 200 block of N.W. R. D. Mize Road
Burglary
• 12:12 p.m., 2300 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
Confined animal
• 12:44 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. 17th St.
Injured animal
• 11:59 a.m., 2500 block of S.W. Jackson St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 11:59 a.m., address not provided
Private property tow
• 6:55 a.m., 1100 block of N.W. Arlington Pl.
Property damage
• 12:25 p.m., 100 block of N.E. Sixth St.
• 5:38 p.m., 100 block of N.W. Woods Chapel Road
Threats
• 4:21 p.m., 700 block of N.E. Sunnyside School Road
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Aggressive dog
• 9:56 a.m., 1800 block of S.W. Morningside Dr.
Found property
• 7:11 p.m., 600 block of N.W. Valley Brook Road
Motor vehicle accident
• 3:14 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 3:26 p.m., 500 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Physical disturbance
• 8 p.m., 200 block of S.E. Kings Cross Road
Stealing motor vehicle
• 10 p.m., 5200 block of S. Powell
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Confined animal
• 6:56 a.mm., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.
• 7:49 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.
• 8 a.m., 300 block of N.E. Lakeview Dr.
• 9:06 p.m., 800 block of S.w. 15th St.
• 9:53 p.m., 3100 block of N.W. Castle Dr.
Hit and run
• 2:47 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
Motor vehicle accident
• 1100 block of S.W. Missouri 7
• 11:28 a.m., 600 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
• 12:31 p.m., 900 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 1:04 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
• 3:17 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40
• 3:29 p.m., address not provided
Stealing
• 7:18 a.m., 1400 block of S.E. U.S. 40
• 11:17 a.m., 700 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 1:28 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Suicidal subject
• 2:21 p.m., 4300 block of N.W. Briarwood Dr.
Warrant
• 12:30 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. Eastbound U.S. 40