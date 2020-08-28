Update: Second person charged in western Independence homicide

By The Examiner staff

Jackson County prosecutors have charged a second teenager from Kansas City in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in western Independence.

Isaiah Woods-Miller, 17, faces second-degree murder and attempted robbery charges, the same charges brought against 18-year-old Ivory Alford on Thursday. Woods-Miller was arrested Thursday, after Alford said he was one of four accomplices in the Aug. 13 shooting death of 24-year-old Shonay Persinger.

The shooting happened in the 9300 block of East 16th Street, a residential area south of Truman Road and west of Winner Road. Officers found Persinger inside the home, dead from a gunshot wound to the chest. A shell casing was found nearby.

According to court documents, witnesses said Alford had briefly stayed at the house with others until the resident kicked them out. Social media messages to and from Alford connected him and accomplices to the homicide scene. Investigators got a court order to stop Alford, and he was arrested Wednesday. Alford said he had set up the robbery for drugs and money, and he and others entered the home after seeing Persinger enter, though he denied shooting the victim.

According to court documents, Woods-Miller said he was the lookout outside the house and heard the shot. He said Alford fired the shot, and they did not take anything in the robbery attempt.

As with Alford, prosecutors requested a $50,000 bond for Woods-Miller.