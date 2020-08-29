Days Gone By: Lads who littered learned a lesson

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 24-29, 1970:

• “BOYS CLEAN UP LITTER TO PAY ATTORNEY FEES” – Two Independence brothers have vowed never again to be litter bugs. The pair received an unusual assignment Saturday as a result of throwing a tire out of a car window and being caught by an Independence police officer. Since a court date is pending, the boys obtained an attorney, but quickly learned they would not be able to afford the $35 an hour fee.

As a result, attorney Wayne Starr worked out a payment for the pair which included cleaning up the litter left by someone else along Truman Road. The boys worked from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and left the area with a feeling that “something ought to be done about people who litter.”

• “SEWER BOND VICTORY SPURS RAPID STEPS IN LITTLE BLUE” – The Board of Trustees of the Little Blue Sewer District prepared today to move ahead rapidly with construction of the first section of the sewer. Residents Tuesday approved by a better than four to one vote a $9 million revenue bond issue to finance the construction.

“The election lifts the veil of uncertainty on the future development of Jackson County and the Little Blue Valley,” said Alex M. Petrovic, sewer board chairman and eastern judge of the county court. “It will permit the city of Independence and the entire valley to plan for development in an orderly way.”

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 23-28, 1920:

• “HORNE ZOO SUES CITY.” – Horne’s Zoological Arena Company, located just outside the east city limits on Spring Branch road, has filed suit against the City of Independence asking for a permanent injunction preventing the city from running the overflow from the east septic tank into Spring Branch and for actual damages for the death of animals of $25,000. In the petition the company sets out that Spring branch is used for watering the animals at the zoo and that it has lost by death on account of the pollution of the water 7 buffalo, 17 deer, 4 bear, 1 ocelot, 2 lions, 1 llama, 14 elk, 1 kangaroo and a number of other animals.

• “FLYING VERY POPULAR” – Flying is becoming a popular diversion in Independence although, from the standpoint of finance as well as altitude, it “comes high.” The big machine from the Rahe School, Kansas City, which has been making the week at the Independence fair, has done much to popularize this means of locomotion.

The station of the machine is on the L.H. Hass farm, two miles east of town on the Blue Springs road. Councilman Hass himself and members of his family “took the air” Friday, and numerous others followed his example.

The cost of a trip in the air is $10 per passenger. The trip lasts about ten or twelve minutes, and carries the passenger over Independence and much of the surrounding country, giving a bird’s eye view, such as could be obtained in no other way. The machine cannot fly with safety much lower than 1,000 feet, and in order not to chill the passengers, it rarely goes higher than 3,000 feet.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox