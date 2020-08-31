Another shooting at local nightclub – four wounded

By Mike Genet mike.genet@examiner.net

For the second time this year, Kansas City Police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims outside a nightclub on the Independence-Kansas City border.

An early Sunday shooting outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge left four people wounded, and police say it appears “multiple people” fired dozens of rounds. The club is in a strip center off the southwest corner of U.S. 40 and Noland Road.

A January shooting as people waited to get inside the club for a late-night Chiefs celebration party left two people dead – including the alleged gunman shot by a security guard – and at least 15 injured.

Police said Sunday’s shooting, reported after 2 a.m., apparently stemmed from an argument that happened inside the club and spilled out into the parking lot. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s with gunshot wounds considered life-threatening. As of Monday morning he reportedly was in “critical but stable” condition. At the scene, police learned from dispatch that three other people had been taken in private vehicles to area hospitals after reportedly getting shot. Police also listed those three victims, two men and one woman in their 20s, to be in critical but stable condition as of Monday morning.

The club is owned by former Chiefs player Alphonso Hodge. He had briefly closed the club following the January shooting. According to KSHB-TV news, Hodge said the scene was good when he closed the bar about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and went home.

As of Monday morning, police had not released any suspect information.