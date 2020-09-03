Blue Springs police reports
Thursday, Aug. 20
Confined animal
• 6:59 a.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.
• 12:01 p.m., 1200 block of N.E. Knox
Fraud
• 2:41 p.m., 1000 block of S.E. Alice St.
Motor vehicle accident
• 8:32 a.m., address not provided
Stealing
• 9:45 a.m., 1600 block of N.E. R. D. Mize Road
• 2:12 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
• 7:30 p.m., 900 block of S.W. 37th St.
• 10 p.m., 1500 block of S.W. U.S. 40
Friday, Aug. 21
Abuse of animal
• 12:46 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Confined animal
• 10:39 a.m., 200 block of S.W. 26th St. (5)
• 4:30 p.m., 700 block of N.W. 42nd St.
Dead animal
• 11:44 a.m., address not provided
Injured animal
• 11:37 a.m., 1200 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Motor vehicle accident
• 2:02 p.m., 900 block of S.W. Missouri 7
Suspicious circumstances
• 9:48 p.m., 600 block of N.E. Coronado Dr.
Verbal disturbance
• 7:07 a.m., 3600 block of N.w. Valley View Pl.
Warrant
• 8:58 a.m., 1100 block of S.W. Smith St.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Assault
• 10:30 p.m., 1100 block of N.W. Arlington Pl.
Intoxicated subject
• 10:41 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40 (2)
Motor vehicle accident
• 12:15 p.m., 1100 block of S.W. 44th St. Dr.
Suicidal subject
• 2:36 p.m., 500 block of N.E. 5th St.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Physical disturbance
• 2:59 a.m., 300 block of N.E. Adams Dairy Pkwy.
Robbery
• 6:30 p.m., 700 block of S.W. Westbound U.S. 40
Shots fired
• 11:40 p.m., 3700 block of S.W. McDanial Ave.
Verbal disturbance
• 10:31 p.m., 3700 block of S.W. Jackson St. (2)