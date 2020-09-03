Bridge work brings lane closures on I-435

The Examiner

The Missouri Department of Transportation will make a pair of lane closures next Wednesday as part of the ongoing Interstate 435 bridge repair project at the Missouri River.

Crews will close the right lane of eastbound Missouri 210 at I-435. They will close the right lane of the double-lane left turn ramp from southbound I-435 to eastbound M-210. Both lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for utility work.

MoDOT is rehabilitating the I-435 bridge over the Missouri River over the course of two years. The department estimates the bridge carries about 81,500 vehicles each day, and the rehab project is scheduled to be completed by December 2021.

– The Examiner staff