Days Gone By: Dry year but a good crop

The Examiner

From The Examiner during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 5, 1970:

• “COUNTY CROPS TO YIELD BOUNTIFUL HARVEST” – In spite of extended periods of dry weather approaching the drought stage this summer, crops in Eastern Jackson County generally are expected to produce bountiful yields, according to farm experts.

“There are some spots that probably will show a 25 to 30 percent loss” in corn, Lawrence Pressly, from the University of Missouri Extension Center, said, “but I feel the average loss in the county will be less than that.”

• “FIRST-AID STATION GETS ITEMS FROM RED CROSS” – The establishment of a highway first-aid station at Independence Fire Station No. 6, U.S. 71 Bypass and Salisbury Road, was made possible today with a gift of first-aid equipment from the Red Cross to the Fire Department. The equipment was donated especially to Fire Station No. 6 because of the high incidence of accidents and emergencies near that location.

• “HOG CHOLERA QUARANTINE ON AREA EAST OF HERE” – A quarantine for hog cholera has been placed on an area extending eastward from U.S. 71 Bypass in eastern Independence to include most of Blue Springs, according to an announcement from Dr. George C. Stiles, state veterinarian, and Dr. Robert Morgan, federal veterinarian in charge. A farmer suspecting that his hogs may have the disease should notify his local veterinarian or any regulatory veterinarian at once, they said.

From The Independence Examiner during the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 4, 1920:

• “MEETING OF QUANTRILL MEN” – Only eleven of the once large band of followers of the guerilla chief, Charles Q. Quantrill, gathered Friday and Saturday in their annual reunion at the Wallace grove, on the electric line near Wallace Station. All the rest have either gone over the long trail, or else are living in such remote places as to make it impractical for them to attend. Among those attending were Lee Stone, Independence; John T. Burns, Mount Washington; and Thomas Tatum, Blue Springs. The reunion, as for several years past, was held at the home of Miss Lizzie Wallace, whose father was a Quantrill man.

• “BUILD THIS BOULEVARD” (an editorial) – Some weeks ago a subscriber took us to task for advocating the building of one or more paved boulevards between Independence and Kansas City even if it required all the road money for a single year. He argued that there were still hundreds of miles of road in the country districts which needed improvement.

Our viewpoint is and has been for some years that a much better road system might be had in Jackson County if it were possible to make a comprehensive plan, outline a system of trunk roads which would be of the greatest advantage to all parts of the county and serve as a basis from which to work.

Such a system would begin with a boulevard connection between Independence and Kansas City. This connection should be on a good grade, about twice as wide as an ordinary road and curbed and paved with something much better than macadam. This connection would form the foundation for a complete system, for all the roads in the county radiate like the bars of a fan from Independence.

– Compiled by Jeff Fox