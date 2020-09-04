Blue Springs man to federal prison for selling meth

By The Examiner staff

A Blue Springs man busted a year and a half ago in a car with more than two kilograms of meth is headed to federal prison for 30 years.

Neal A. Norles, 31, was sentenced Friday to 30 years in prison without parole. He pleaded guilty a year ago to possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri said Norles supplied a large drug-trafficking ring that distributed at least 13.28 kilograms of meth. He got the meth in California and supplied it to what the U.S. attorney’s office called high-level dealers in Kansas City and southwest Missouri.

It was a traffic stop in southwest Missouri that brought Norles down. A Missouri state trooper pulled over a Dodge Charger on Jan. 22, 2019, on Interstate 44 near Joplin. Norles was a passenger in the Charger, making a return trip from Los Angeles.

A trooper found five vacuum-sealed packages of meth, totalling about 2.38 kilograms, hidden in the deck trim of the rear windshield.

Norles exchanged meth for guns and, authorities said, glamorized a violent life on social media, with posts such as a photo of himself pointing three high-powered weapons at the camera with the words, “Last sight he seen.” Another said “...IMA SHOOTER!!”

Four people have been convicted in the case. One has been sentenced to 24 years in prison, and two await sentencing.