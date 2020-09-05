Community calendar

The Examiner

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to noon at both Truman Medical Centers sites (at Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

Let’s Move – Roller Skating: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Rink Ratz Sk8 Center of Blue Springs, 513 S.W. Keystone Drive, Blue Springs, 816-229-7793. An afternoon of skating for free for children. Sponsored by the city of Blue Springs.

Blue Springs Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon,11th and Main Streets, Blue Springs. This market provides fruits, vegetables, meats and flowers. Currently, pursuant to Jackson County COVID rules, 50 people are allowed in the market at a time and can proceed in a walk through visit.

Drumm Farm Market: 8 a.m. to noon, 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road, Independence, 816-373-3434. The children at Drumm Farm care for small livestock and harvest a four-acre garden.

Independence Uptown Market: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 211 W. Truman Road. All the crafts and foods were grown or created within a 100 mile radius. You can purchase plants, honey, jams, eggs, soaps, birdhouses and other handcrafted items. For more information, visit facebook.com/independenceUptownMarket where you can see a map of the various vendors and a list of their products.

Zumba Toning: 10 to 11 a.m., Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion, Independence, 816-325-7370. Combine Zumba with body sculpting dance moves while using hand weights for a fun toning workout. Sessions are one month long and cost $28 for 2 days per week or $12 for one day per week or $3 for a drop-in class.

Our Big Backyard: 10 to 11 a.m., 11:30 to 12:30, and 1 to 2 p.m., Anita B. Gorman Conservation Discovery Center, 4750 Troost, Kansas City, 816-759-7300. Join a naturalist for a one-hour walk around the trails. Learn about wild and native trees, flowers and animals living right in the middle of Kansas City. Advance registration is required at mdc.mo.gov/events.

George Owens Nature Park: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence, 816-325-7115. There are 86 acres of forest, lakes, hiking trails and wildlife. During September, there are many hummingbird feeders on the property where migrating ruby-throated hummingbirds can be seen as they stop on their migration to Mexico.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Area: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, 401 N.W. Park Road, Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. Please practice proper social distancing while on the trails. Note: Pets are not allowed on the area, and bicycles are not allowed on the trails.

TUESDAY

COVID-19 testing: 8 a.m. to 5 at both Truman Medical Centers sites (at Lakewood and Hospital Hill) will provide testing, but only for persons who are experiencing at least one COVID-19 symptom. For any person’s first COVID-19 test, there will be no charge. Call 816-404-CARE (2273) before arriving at the testing location.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home: 217 N. Main, 816-252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

Missouri Town 1855: 8010 E Park Road, Lee's Summit (in Fleming Park). Missouri Town is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Sundays. A mask is required to enter. This living museum features history interpreters, heirloom crops, and heritage breed livestock all helping to tell the story of daily life in the small 19th century towns of this region.

Jackson County Parks: Although local beaches are closed for the year, there are still trails designed for biking, hiking, and walking. There are also lots of places for fishing as well as open marinas and boat rentals allowing boating in area lakes. For further information on trails or boating, visit the websites at https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/168/Trails or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/Search?searchPhrase=fishing or https://www.makeyourdayhere.com/153/Boat-Rentals.