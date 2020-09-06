Two 'Let's Move! Saturdays' events coming up in Blue Springs

The Examiner

The city of Blue Springs is offering two events on Saturday part of the Let’s Move! Saturdays program.

They are free, but the number of people able to participate is limited so it’s important to register quickly.

The events:

• BikeWalk KC: 10 a.m. to noon, 2214 S. W. Keystone Drive. This event is designed for ages 8 years and older. There will be sanitized bikes and helmets to borrow and to enjoy. Bike lessons will also be offered. Only 25 people can participate; register at https://bit.ly/letsmove20s.

• IBEX Climbing Gym: 1 to 2 p.m., 801 N.W. South Outer Road. One hour of climbing will be available, without charge, to 20 people. Register by calling 816-228-9988 or visiting climbibex.com/move.

– Examiner staff