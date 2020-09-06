Grain Valley police reports
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• 700 block of Main – warrant arrest
• 500 block of Eagles Parkway – parking complaint
• 1300 block of Jefferson – property damage
• 1100 block of McQuerry – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Smith – prisoner transport
• Eagles Parkway and Main Street – motor vehicle accident
• U.S. 24 and Hudson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 900 block of Minter Road – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Crestwood – stealing
• Oak Grove/Bates City – agency assist
• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – agency assist (DFS)
Thursday, Aug. 20
• 200 block of Barr Road – motor vehicle accident
• 200 block of Cypress – civil standby
• 1300 block of Hilltop – child custody
• 700 block of Meadow – area check
• R.D. Mize Road and Barr Road – animal at large
• 100 block of Royer Lane – found property
• Main Street and Eagles Parkway – leaving the scene of accident
• 600 block of Whitney – check the well being
• 600 block of Silverstone Court – suspicious activity
• 6000 block of Route BB – disabled vehicle
• 800 block of LeeAnn Drive – VIN verification
• Ashley Drive and Barr Road – standby to prevent
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Friday, Aug. 21
• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – stealing
• 400 block of Eagles Parkway – disturbance
• 1100 block of Main Street – check the well being
• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – citizen contact
• 800 block of San-Kar – assault
• 800 block of San-Kar – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 700 block of Montana Ridge – check the well being
• 500 block of Magnolia Court – suspicious activity
Saturday, Aug. 22
• Cross Creek and Ryan roads – animal at large
• Eastbound Interstate, mile marker 26.8 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 100 block of Main Street – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• 1400 block of Maple Drive – disturbance
• 900 block of Dogwood Drive – disturbance
• 1400 block of Maple Drive – disturbance
• 200 block of Harris Street – alarm
• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – citizen contact
• 800 block of San-Kar – property damage
• Westbound Interstate 70, 25.4 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Scenic – suspicious activity
• 400 block of Joseph Lane – noise complaint
• 800 block of San-Kar – area check
Sunday, Aug. 23
• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm
• Route BB and Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident
• 100 block of Main Street – burglary
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 800 block of Capelle – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 300 block of First Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
Monday, Aug. 24
• Route BB and Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 600 block of Broadway – disturbance
• 1000 block of Deer Creek – animal complaint
• 1100 block of Sandy Lane – area check
• 1000 block of Primrose – area check
• 1000 block of Stoney Point – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Windcrest Court – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 600 block of Walnut – agency assist (Kearney Police Department)
• 800 block of Thieme – stealing
• 800 block of Montana Ridge – disturbance
• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – citizen contact
• Charlotte and Front – check the well being
• 1400 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact
Tuesday, Aug. 25
• 200 block of Royer Lane – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – parking complaint
• 1200 block of Woodbury Court – check the well being
• 600 block of N.W. Valley Ridge Court – alarm
• 1300 block of N.W. Bentwood – alarm
• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm
• 1100 block of Dean Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• Butterfly Trail – suspicious activity
• Sibley and Jefferson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 800 block of Thieme – follow up on stealing
• 200 block of Harris Street – leaving the scene of accident
• 1800 block of N.W. Elmwood Drive – disturbance
• 1100 block of McQuerry – stealing
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Duncan and Rust – motor vehicle accident
Thursday, Aug. 27
• 1200 block of Hackberry Court – suspicious vehicle
• Valley Woods Court and R.D. Mize Road – agency assist
• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – disturbance
• 800 block of San-Kar – harassment
• 1900 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious vehicle
Friday, Aug. 28
• OOIDA – citizen contact
• 400 block of Creek Ridge – alarm
• U.S. 40 and Sni-A-Bar Road – motor vehicle accident
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – fireworks
• 1000 block of Deer Creek – parking complaint
• Woodbury and Burr Oak – suspicious vehicle
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 1400 block of Valley Woods Court – suspicious activity
• 800 block of San-Kar – disturbance
Saturday, Aug. 29
• 300 block of Valley Drive – citizen contact
• 1400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm
• 800 block of San Kar – disturbance
• 100 block of Main Street – citizen contact
Sunday, Aug. 30
• 1000 block of Baytree Drive – suspicious vehicle
• 100 block of Main Street – alarm
• 1200 block of Dean Drive – property damage
• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – area check
• 900 block of Deer Creek – check the well being
• 100 block of Lee Street – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 800 block of Harvest – burglary
• Katie Court and Jaclyn Court – careless and imprudent driver
• 300 block of Broadway – agency assist
• 600 block of R.D. Mize Road – alarm
Monday, Aug. 31
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 1100 block of Smith Street – prisoner transport
• 700 block of of Brome Drive – parking complaint
• 700 block of Harvest Circle – suspicious vehicle
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – motor vehicle accident
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Westbound Interstate 70 and Broadway – motor vehicle accident
• 1400 block of Golfview Drive – alarm
• 100 block of EE Kirby – unattended death
• 600 block of Yennie – standby to prevent
• 1400 block of Golfview Drive – alarm
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• Ephraim and Sni-A-Bar – leaving the scene of an accident
• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – disturbance
• Route BB and Ryan Road – suspicious Vehicle
• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar Road – animal abuse
• 300 block of First Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)