Grain Valley police reports

The Examiner

Wednesday, Aug. 19

• 700 block of Main – warrant arrest

• 500 block of Eagles Parkway – parking complaint

• 1300 block of Jefferson – property damage

• 1100 block of McQuerry – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Smith – prisoner transport

• Eagles Parkway and Main Street – motor vehicle accident

• U.S. 24 and Hudson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 900 block of Minter Road – citizen contact

• 1100 block of Ephraim Drive – disturbance

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 1300 block of Crestwood – stealing

• Oak Grove/Bates City – agency assist

• 1200 block of Scenic Drive – agency assist (DFS)

Thursday, Aug. 20

• 200 block of Barr Road – motor vehicle accident

• 200 block of Cypress – civil standby

• 1300 block of Hilltop – child custody

• 700 block of Meadow – area check

• R.D. Mize Road and Barr Road – animal at large

• 100 block of Royer Lane – found property

• Main Street and Eagles Parkway – leaving the scene of accident

• 600 block of Whitney – check the well being

• 600 block of Silverstone Court – suspicious activity

• 6000 block of Route BB – disabled vehicle

• 800 block of LeeAnn Drive – VIN verification

• Ashley Drive and Barr Road – standby to prevent

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

Friday, Aug. 21

• 700 block of R.D. Mize Road – stealing

• 400 block of Eagles Parkway – disturbance

• 1100 block of Main Street – check the well being

• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – citizen contact

• 800 block of San-Kar – assault

• 800 block of San-Kar – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 700 block of Montana Ridge – check the well being

• 500 block of Magnolia Court – suspicious activity

Saturday, Aug. 22

• Cross Creek and Ryan roads – animal at large

• Eastbound Interstate, mile marker 26.8 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 100 block of Main Street – area check

• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation

• 1400 block of Maple Drive – disturbance

• 900 block of Dogwood Drive – disturbance

• 1400 block of Maple Drive – disturbance

• 200 block of Harris Street – alarm

• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – citizen contact

• 800 block of San-Kar – property damage

• Westbound Interstate 70, 25.4 mile marker – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 600 block of Scenic – suspicious activity

• 400 block of Joseph Lane – noise complaint

• 800 block of San-Kar – area check

Sunday, Aug. 23

• 1100 block of Pamela Boulevard – alarm

• Route BB and Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident

• 100 block of Main Street – burglary

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 800 block of Capelle – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 300 block of First Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)

Monday, Aug. 24

• Route BB and Duncan Road – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 600 block of Broadway – disturbance

• 1000 block of Deer Creek – animal complaint

• 1100 block of Sandy Lane – area check

• 1000 block of Primrose – area check

• 1000 block of Stoney Point – citizen contact

• 1200 block of Windcrest Court – stealing

• 700 block of Main Street – harassment

• 600 block of Walnut – agency assist (Kearney Police Department)

• 800 block of Thieme – stealing

• 800 block of Montana Ridge – disturbance

• 1200 block of Ashley Drive – citizen contact

• Charlotte and Front – check the well being

• 1400 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact

Tuesday, Aug. 25

• 200 block of Royer Lane – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• 700 block of Main Street – parking complaint

• 1200 block of Woodbury Court – check the well being

• 600 block of N.W. Valley Ridge Court – alarm

• 1300 block of N.W. Bentwood – alarm

• 900 block of Ryan Road – alarm

• 1100 block of Dean Drive – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• Butterfly Trail – suspicious activity

• Sibley and Jefferson – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 800 block of Thieme – follow up on stealing

• 200 block of Harris Street – leaving the scene of accident

• 1800 block of N.W. Elmwood Drive – disturbance

• 1100 block of McQuerry – stealing

Wednesday, Aug. 26

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Duncan and Rust – motor vehicle accident

Thursday, Aug. 27

• 1200 block of Hackberry Court – suspicious vehicle

• Valley Woods Court and R.D. Mize Road – agency assist

• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – disturbance

• 800 block of San-Kar – harassment

• 1900 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious vehicle

Friday, Aug. 28

• OOIDA – citizen contact

• 400 block of Creek Ridge – alarm

• U.S. 40 and Sni-A-Bar Road – motor vehicle accident

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – fireworks

• 1000 block of Deer Creek – parking complaint

• Woodbury and Burr Oak – suspicious vehicle

• 100 block of Sunny Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)

• 1400 block of Valley Woods Court – suspicious activity

• 800 block of San-Kar – disturbance

Saturday, Aug. 29

• 300 block of Valley Drive – citizen contact

• 1400 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – alarm

• 800 block of San Kar – disturbance

• 100 block of Main Street – citizen contact

Sunday, Aug. 30

• 1000 block of Baytree Drive – suspicious vehicle

• 100 block of Main Street – alarm

• 1200 block of Dean Drive – property damage

• 100 block of Eagles Parkway – area check

• 900 block of Deer Creek – check the well being

• 100 block of Lee Street – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)

• 800 block of Harvest – burglary

• Katie Court and Jaclyn Court – careless and imprudent driver

• 300 block of Broadway – agency assist

• 600 block of R.D. Mize Road – alarm

Monday, Aug. 31

• 700 block of Main Street – stealing

• 1100 block of Smith Street – prisoner transport

• 700 block of of Brome Drive – parking complaint

• 700 block of Harvest Circle – suspicious vehicle

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – motor vehicle accident

• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact

• Westbound Interstate 70 and Broadway – motor vehicle accident

• 1400 block of Golfview Drive – alarm

• 100 block of EE Kirby – unattended death

• 600 block of Yennie – standby to prevent

• 1400 block of Golfview Drive – alarm

Tuesday, Sept. 1

• Ephraim and Sni-A-Bar – leaving the scene of an accident

• 1200 block of Eagles Parkway – alarm

• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – disturbance

• Route BB and Ryan Road – suspicious Vehicle

• 200 block of Sni-A-Bar Road – animal abuse

• 300 block of First Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)