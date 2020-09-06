Lake Lotawana church offers electronics recycling event

The Examiner

The Lake Lotawana Community United Methodist Church, 1 Lake Shore Drive, 816-774-3552, is sponsoring an electronics and metal recycling event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Items accepted will include anything with a cord or battery, including computers, TVs, printers, monitors, cameras, microwaves, car batteries and more.

The church is partnering with Midwest Recycling Center which has a “zero landfill” policy for everything except the wood from console TV sets.

There are fees for some items: $5 for each computer monitor, $10 for items with freon and $20 to $50 for televisions. Other items will be accepted without charge.

Bring the items to the parking lot at the corner of 28901 Colbern Road and Gate 1 at Lake Lotawana.

You are asked to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle until workers unload your items.

For a complete list of items to be collected and fees, visit www.llcumc.org.

– Examiner staff