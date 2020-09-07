Police investigate shooting in Sugar Creek

The Examiner

Sugar Creek Police have one suspect in custody and are investigating a late Sunday shooting that left a man seriously wounded.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of East Lexington Avenue, a residential area a couple blocks east of Sterling Avenue. Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds, and they arrested a male. Police described the victim’s injuries as serious but non-life threatening.

– Examiner staff